Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies
Hunter Biden's Reason for Why His Father Got Destroyed by Trump Might Have...
Hunter Biden Confirms Who Really Stabbed His Dad in the Back. You Already...
Republican Congresswoman's Latest Pitch on Her Amnesty Bill Says the Quiet Part Out...
Scott Bessent: It's Time to Rethink the Entire Federal Reserve
CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued
Democrats, Please Run: Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Government Employee Blocked from Leaving China
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Woke UN Agency—Again
Barack Obama and His Orange Jumpsuit
Hunter Biden Crashes Out Over George Clooney
You Won’t Believe How Much Pete Buttigieg Spent on DEI Grants
Zohran Mamdani’s Agenda Hurts NYC’s Kids
A Big Beautiful Win for School Choice
Tipsheet

It Looks Like Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Paying Congress a Visit Soon

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 22, 2025 11:00 AM
Chris Ison/PA via AP, File

The House Oversight Committee has reportedly approved a motion to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s operation. It is expected that she will discuss high-profile individuals who allegedly took part in Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

Advertisement

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) introduced the motion amid backlash against a Justice Department memo suggesting that Epstein did not have a client list.

From The New York Times:

House Republicans’ agenda for the week has been derailed as their party continues to wrestle with the fallout from the Trump administration’s decision not to release portions of the files related to an investigation of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans had planned to schedule votes this week on an immigration measure, a permitting bill and the rollback of Biden-era regulations. But a key panel that would move those bills to the floor has been paralyzed as Democrats vowed to force a vote on an Epstein-related measure.

As a result, the House cannot take up any substantive legislation until the matter is resolved. Republican leaders have suggested they would not try to move those bills until after a planned five-week recess, avoiding a controversial vote on Epstein that might put Republicans in a tough spot with their base or that could embarrass the White House.

Recommended

Hunter Biden's Reason for Why His Father Got Destroyed by Trump Might Have Exposed Something Else Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Justice Department contacted Maxwell’s lawyers to set up an interview about Epstein’s activities. “If Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said in a post on social media.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, confirmed that the two parties are hammering out the details of the interview. “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” he told CNN. “We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Several lawmakers called for Maxwell’s testimony after the memo’s revelations. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been fending off questions and criticisms about his administration’s handling of the Epstein files. He has referred to the files as a hoax that Democrats concocted and suggested that the nation should move on from Jeffrey Epstein.

However, it appears the White House is changing course. The president recently instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any “credible” information on Epstein’s illicit activities.

Tags:

CONGRESS DOJ HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden's Reason for Why His Father Got Destroyed by Trump Might Have Exposed Something Else Matt Vespa
Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies Katie Pavlich
CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued Matt Vespa
Republican Congresswoman's Latest Pitch on Her Amnesty Bill Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Confirms Who Really Stabbed His Dad in the Back. You Already Know Her. Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris, What Possessed You to Post This? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hunter Biden's Reason for Why His Father Got Destroyed by Trump Might Have Exposed Something Else Matt Vespa
Advertisement