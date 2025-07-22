It Looks Like Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Paying Congress a Visit Soon

The House Oversight Committee has reportedly approved a motion to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s operation. It is expected that she will discuss high-profile individuals who allegedly took part in Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) introduced the motion amid backlash against a Justice Department memo suggesting that Epstein did not have a client list.

From The New York Times:

House Republicans’ agenda for the week has been derailed as their party continues to wrestle with the fallout from the Trump administration’s decision not to release portions of the files related to an investigation of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans had planned to schedule votes this week on an immigration measure, a permitting bill and the rollback of Biden-era regulations. But a key panel that would move those bills to the floor has been paralyzed as Democrats vowed to force a vote on an Epstein-related measure. As a result, the House cannot take up any substantive legislation until the matter is resolved. Republican leaders have suggested they would not try to move those bills until after a planned five-week recess, avoiding a controversial vote on Epstein that might put Republicans in a tough spot with their base or that could embarrass the White House.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Justice Department contacted Maxwell’s lawyers to set up an interview about Epstein’s activities. “If Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said in a post on social media.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, confirmed that the two parties are hammering out the details of the interview. “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” he told CNN. “We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Several lawmakers called for Maxwell’s testimony after the memo’s revelations.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been fending off questions and criticisms about his administration’s handling of the Epstein files. He has referred to the files as a hoax that Democrats concocted and suggested that the nation should move on from Jeffrey Epstein.

However, it appears the White House is changing course. The president recently instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any “credible” information on Epstein’s illicit activities.