Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation
CNN: Everyone Is Dying in Afghanistan Because of Trump. Um, Maybe It's All...
VIP
If a Democrat Said This About Trump’s Reconciliation Package, You Know It's a...
Thomas Massie Strikes Back After Mike Johnson Complains About Epstein Petition
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data...
VIP
Is the Los Angeles Gun Permitting Process 'Designed to Fail'?
VIP
Iowa Man Serving Four Years for Crime Hunter Biden Walked On
'Sniffing Powdered Milk?': El Salvadorian President Mocks Hunter Biden’s Unhinged Rant
California Sues to Keep Taxpayer Aid Flowing to Illegal Immigrants
Trump Administration Releases the MLK Files
Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role
DOJ Blocked: Wife of ICEBlock Creator Fired From Government Position
VIP
There's Been an Interesting Update in the NPR Saga
Bombshell Report Claims That California Fire Aid Money Went to Nonprofits, Not Victims
Tipsheet

Court Responds to Bondi's Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimonies

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 22, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A federal court has responded to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s request to release the grand jury files in relation to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

The court’s response reportedly asked the attorney general to give more specifics about the parts of the proceedings Bondi wants unsealed.

Advertisement

This includes “the identity of the party seeking disclosure,” “whether the defendant to the grand jury proceeding or the Government opposes the disclosure,” “why disclosure is being sought in the particular case,” “the extent to which the desired material has been previously made public,” and “whether witnesses to the grand jury proceedings who might be affefcted by disclosure are still alive,” and several other pieces of information.

The response notes that “The Government’s motion does not adequately address these factors” and so “The Court accordingly directs the Government to file a memorandum of law, no later than Tuesday, July 29, 2025, addressing with specificity these factors.

President Donald Trump instructed Bondi to request the grand jury files after a widespread backlash against a Justice Department memo indicating that Epstein did not have a list of high-profile clients who participated in his sex trafficking operation.

Recommended

Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end right now!”

Meanwhile, members of Congress are pushing a resolution that would compel the Justice Department to release all of the information pertaining to Epstein’s illicit activities and the people involved in them. 

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday declared that Congress would go into   recess. The lower chamber will be adjourned through August and will return to the Capitol on September 2nd.

This move enraged many on social media who accused the speaker of trying to avoid dealing with the Epstein issue. Still, it is unlikely that the issue will be put to rest by the time Congress returns.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DOJ DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role Sarah Arnold
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
CNN: Everyone Is Dying in Afghanistan Because of Trump. Um, Maybe It's All the Taliban-ing Going on. Matt Vespa
Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies Katie Pavlich
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data Shows the True Leader in the Ratings Brad Slager
This College Just Found Out It's a Bad Idea to Punish Students for Condemning Hamas Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role Sarah Arnold
Advertisement