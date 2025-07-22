Court Responds to Bondi's Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimonies

A federal court has responded to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s request to release the grand jury files in relation to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

The court’s response reportedly asked the attorney general to give more specifics about the parts of the proceedings Bondi wants unsealed.

This includes “the identity of the party seeking disclosure,” “whether the defendant to the grand jury proceeding or the Government opposes the disclosure,” “why disclosure is being sought in the particular case,” “the extent to which the desired material has been previously made public,” and “whether witnesses to the grand jury proceedings who might be affefcted by disclosure are still alive,” and several other pieces of information.

The response notes that “The Government’s motion does not adequately address these factors” and so “The Court accordingly directs the Government to file a memorandum of law, no later than Tuesday, July 29, 2025, addressing with specificity these factors.

President Donald Trump instructed Bondi to request the grand jury files after a widespread backlash against a Justice Department memo indicating that Epstein did not have a list of high-profile clients who participated in his sex trafficking operation.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end right now!”

Meanwhile, members of Congress are pushing a resolution that would compel the Justice Department to release all of the information pertaining to Epstein’s illicit activities and the people involved in them.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday declared that Congress would go into recess. The lower chamber will be adjourned through August and will return to the Capitol on September 2nd.

This move enraged many on social media who accused the speaker of trying to avoid dealing with the Epstein issue. Still, it is unlikely that the issue will be put to rest by the time Congress returns.

