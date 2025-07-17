The Reactions to the WSJ's Trainwreck Trump-Epstein Story Are Hilarious
President Trump Directs AG Bondi to Release Relevant Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Case

July 17, 2025
Thursday evening, President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social that he asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all relevant grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” the post on Truth Social stated.

Bondi responded, stating, “we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal published a story detailing Trump’s "relationship" with Epstein. The story surrounded a birthday card they claim Trump mailed to Epstein in 2003. Of course, the liberal media went into a frenzy over this. However, Trump stated that the birthday card is fake.

“It’s not my language. It’s not my words," Trump told the WSJ before the story broke.

As Townhall covered, Trump is suing the publication over the story.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president wrote on Truth Social. 

“The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” he added. 

