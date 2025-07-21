'Recipe for Disaster': Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts

A former NPR CEO made a shocking admission about Congress voting to cut federal funding for the news outlet and other public media organizations.

During an interview on MSNBC, Vivian Schiller suggested that NPR will survive without federal funding and that leaders should work together to adapt to the new development.

Advertisement

“The fact is, this is done, the money is gone, the rescission has happened so my perspective now is let's move on,” she said. “Look in many cases, I have long believed that mixing journalism and federal funding is just a recipe for disaster, so in many ways I think this is an opportunity for a reset.”

Remember when NPR threw a fit and quit Twitter bc Elon labeled them “government funded media”



Now 2 years later NPR is totally melting down because……their government funding has been cut.



🤨 https://t.co/Yd8zPDcNtN pic.twitter.com/CMv8BNDj9S — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) July 21, 2025

Schiller continued, suggesting that the outlet should “comes up with a new governance structure” and “get support for those rural stations from the communities, from philanthropies, and find other ways to support them.”

“I think you know I tend to look at the bright side in life and say let's just find a better way forward because there were problems with the former system,” Schiller concluded.

Former NPR CEO Vivian Schiller acknowledges that "mixing journalism and federal funding is just a recipe for disaster" after Congress votes to cut funding for NPS and other outlets.



"Let's just find a better way forward." pic.twitter.com/Vbp2MStObU — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 21, 2025

Last week, Congress passed a rescission package that is expected to result in $9 billion in cuts to federal spending. It eliminated all federal funding for NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Predictably, the bill’s passage elicited an outpouring of wailing and gnashing of teeth from folks on the left who laughably claimed it was an attack on freedom of the press. Apparently, nobody taught them that the First Amendment prohibits the government from passing laws restricting how the press operates — it does not mandate government funding for media.

🚨 POTUS — “HOUSE APPROVES NINE BILLION DOLLAR CUTS PACKAGE, INCLUDING ATROCIOUS NPR AND PUBLIC BROADCASTING… REPUBLICANS HAVE TRIED DOING THIS FOR 40 YEARS, AND FAILED….BUT NO MORE.” pic.twitter.com/f8Yfp0WEtP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

Of course, Schiller is right. Federal funding only made up about one percent of NPR’s total budget, so the outlet isn’t exactly going to be fighting for its survival.

The reality is that the government has no business funding media outlets — especially ones that have a clear political agenda. NPR’s reportage was aimed at promoting left-wing causes while opposing the right. This means taxpayers were paying for propaganda, not actual news. NPR will be just fine without our money.