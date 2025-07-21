VIP
There Was Nothing From Epstein
It's Official: DOJ Received a Criminal Referral From DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Over Russian...
So, Now Airliners Are Almost Crashing Into B-52 Bombers?
What Will Happen to Texas Death Row Inmate Robert Roberson?
This Government Official Tried to Punish the NRA—Now the Court Just Gave Her...
How You Know the Left Doesn't Really See Trump As 'Existential Threat'
Gun Rights Groups Join Forces to Take Down NJ Suppressor Ban
Jerome Powell Referred to DOJ for Perjury
Minneapolis Dems Dump Incumbent Mayor for Socialist Who Vowed to Fight Trump
Hunter Biden Lashes Out Over Cheap Labor Being Taken Away in Profanity-Laced Interview
Authorities Take Custody of 21 Kids in California After Couple 'Tricked' Women in...
Texas AG Paxton Sues Swimming Organization for Allowing Transgender Athletes to Compete
DHS Secretary Noem Slams Sanctuary Cities Following Shooting of Off-Duty CPB Officer
Did Justice Jackson Miss Her True Calling?
'Recipe for Disaster': Former NPR Head Makes Shocking Admission About Federal Funding Cuts

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 21, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

A former NPR CEO made a shocking admission about Congress voting to cut federal funding for the news outlet and other public media organizations.

During an interview on MSNBC, Vivian Schiller suggested that NPR will survive without federal funding and that leaders should work together to adapt to the new development.

“The fact is, this is done, the money is gone, the rescission has happened so my perspective now is let's move on,” she said. “Look in many cases, I have long believed that mixing journalism and federal funding is just a recipe for disaster, so in many ways I think this is an opportunity for a reset.”

Schiller continued, suggesting that the outlet should “comes up with a new governance structure” and “get support for those rural stations from the communities, from philanthropies, and find other ways to support them.”

“I think you know I tend to look at the bright side in life and say let's just find a better way forward because there were problems with the former system,” Schiller concluded.

Last week, Congress passed a rescission package that is expected to result in $9 billion in cuts to federal spending. It eliminated all federal funding for NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

It's Official: DOJ Received a Criminal Referral From DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Over Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Predictably, the bill’s passage elicited an outpouring of wailing and gnashing of teeth from folks on the left who laughably claimed it was an attack on freedom of the press. Apparently, nobody taught them that the First Amendment prohibits the government from passing laws restricting how the press operates — it does not mandate government funding for media.

Of course, Schiller is right. Federal funding only made up about one percent of NPR’s total budget, so the outlet isn’t exactly going to be fighting for its survival.

The reality is that the government has no business funding media outlets — especially ones that have a clear political agenda. NPR’s reportage was aimed at promoting left-wing causes while opposing the right. This means taxpayers were paying for propaganda, not actual news. NPR will be just fine without our money.

