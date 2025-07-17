Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War?
Sorry, NPR/PBS, You're Losing Your Funding: Senate Passes Trump's Rescissions Package

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2025 2:45 AM
The Senate has passed President Trump’s rescissions package on a 51-48 vote, which codifies some $9 billion in cuts, including the elimination of all federal funds for National Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We, the taxpayers, are one giant step closer toward ending the subsidization of biased outlets that hate us and America. Now, NPR and PBS aren’t going away, but they’ll have to survive like the rest of us in media. Sink or swim, guys. Since the Senate made tweaks during the debate/vote-a-rama stage, this bill now heads back to the House (via Politico): 

Senate Republicans early Thursday greenlit President Donald Trump’s proposal to claw back billions in global health and public media funding, pushing past frustrations within the GOP conference about the White House’s transparency during the process. 

The White House-requested spending cuts narrowly made it through the Senate in a 51-48 vote after GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted “no” alongside Democrats… 

[…] 

Because Senate Republicans made changes to the legislation it will need to bounce back to the House, which is expected to vote on it later Thursday. Trump will need to sign the recissions bill by the end of Friday, otherwise he will be forced to spend the money Congress previously approved. 

Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) voted against the bill. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) was absent due to her recent hospitalization. The Minnesota liberal was not feeling well the evening and was rushed to the hospital for observation for the night.

The House has until Friday to pass this bill and send it to Trump for his signature. It must be signed on the 18th. The clock is ticking. 

