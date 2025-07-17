Minnesota Man Who Allegedly Assassinated a State Lawmaker and Her Husband Has Been Indicted

The individual suspected of fatally shooting a state senator and her husband and wounding another state lawmaker and his wife has been formally indicted for the incidents.

Vance Boelter was arrested last month over the shootings after a lengthy manhunt. It is believed that he had a political vendetta against Democratic politicians.

From NBC News:

The Minnesota man accused of fatally shooting the state’s former house speaker in what authorities have described as a politically motivated assassination claimed that the state's governor wanted him to kill two U.S. senators, officials said Tuesday. Vance Boelter, 57, made the claims in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel that was found in Boelter's car after the shootings last month at two lawmakers' homes, said acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson, who called the letter part of an apparent effort by Boelter to excuse his crimes. Thompson said there was no evidence Boelter targeted Minnesota's two U.S. senators, Amy Klobuchar or Tina Smith, both Democrats. A spokesperson for Gov. Tim Walz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thompson said the letter, which also included claims that Boelter had carried out missions for the military in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, would be made public in an unsealed search warrant. The disclosure came after a federal grand jury indicted Boelter on six counts of stalking, murder through the use of a firearm and other charges in the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses, Thompson said. It isn't clear if federal authorities will seek the death penalty, he said.

The authorities found a hit list of over 50 individuals, mostly Democratic politicians and abortion rights advocates. He allegedly posed as a police officer using a vehicle from his security company to trick his victims into lowering their guard.

The suspect had a seemingly stable background. He served as a missionary in multiple African nations. He was also appointed to the state workforce board by both Democratic and Republican governors. Police say he left behind a written confession addressed to the FBI. He admitted to being “the shooter at large in Minnesota.”

The authorities released a letter he wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel in which he claimed Gov. Tim Walz were involved in the killings. He said Walz told him to assassinate Sen. Amy Klobuchar so he could take her seat in the Senate.

WOW! in this letter that Vance Boelter sent to FBI director Kash Patel that has been released, he claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and law enforcement were involved in the killings. WTH?



And that Walz wanted him to take out Amy Klobuchar so he could get her senate seat? pic.twitter.com/KfHWu52wuZ — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 16, 2025

Boelter’s friends described him as a “devout Christian” and a conservative who was anti-abortion. He had attended several Trump rallies and had several flyers advertising the recent “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump.

Just before the shootings, Boelter allegedly sent some disturbing goodbye text messages. “I love you guys, I made some choices…I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly,” he wrote to one of his friends. In a message sent to his wife, he wrote, “Words are not going to explain how sorry I am for this situation.”