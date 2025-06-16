The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre.

They got him last night. Vance Boelter, 57, was apprehended after a two-day manhunt in Minnesota. Boelter is accused of impersonating a police officer to shoot two state lawmakers, State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman. Their respective spouses were also shot. Hoffman and his wife survived, but Hortman and her husband were killed. It was described as a targeted attack.

Advertisement

Boelter abandoned his fake police car after exchanging gunfire with police over the weekend. Inside the vehicle police found “No Kings” flyers and a manifesto, along an extended kill list. Its contents were not revealed until now. There are at least 60 names on the list, but there are some odd aspects to it, as Minnesota native and TH columnist Dustin Grage pointed out:

JUST IN: The contents of Vance Boelter's “hit list” have been provided to Alpha News. More than 60 Democrat leaders appear on it along with abortion clinics.



(This is a typed version that was distributed to law enforcement, not the original copy) pic.twitter.com/yw8I64PMEG — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 16, 2025

LE was given this list as they worked to provide security for the last 48 hours for these people and places. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 16, 2025

May justice prevail.



We got him. pic.twitter.com/0ZSe30wkGj — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

Odd that he had Sen. Kari Dziedzic on this list, who tragically died of cancer in December. https://t.co/SvhhS35x82 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

And John Hoffman isn’t listed? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

This man and this story is tragic and partially unbelievable. He ran, along with his wife, Jennifer Boelter, a Temu private security firm, which had ties to Africa and the Middle East. He served as chief of patrols for this firm. He was also a private sector ambassador for a state development board, appointed by Gov. Tim Walz. There are reports that he’s a Trump supporter; you know the liberal media is ready to pounce on that one.

The litmus test there is the release of the manifesto. If police withhold it, there’s your clue.

Apprently, Boelter was captured on a trail cam. Also, I'm pretty sure what transpired over the weekend was first-degree premeditated murder.

Absolutely wild, law enforcement was able to locate Vance Boelter after he was captured on a trail cam by a local resident. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

Officials just confirmed in the press conference that aerial support was critical in capturing Vance Boelter.



I’d been watching flight trackers and had a gut feeling when one aircraft made a beeline for the SWAT teams near 200th Street.



Minutes later, he was in custody. pic.twitter.com/i1AQpAXNTc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025