The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2025 6:50 AM
FBI via AP

They got him last night. Vance Boelter, 57, was apprehended after a two-day manhunt in Minnesota. Boelter is accused of impersonating a police officer to shoot two state lawmakers, State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman. Their respective spouses were also shot. Hoffman and his wife survived, but Hortman and her husband were killed. It was described as a targeted attack.  

Boelter abandoned his fake police car after exchanging gunfire with police over the weekend. Inside the vehicle police found “No Kings” flyers and a manifesto, along an extended kill list. Its contents were not revealed until now. There are at least 60 names on the list, but there are some odd aspects to it, as Minnesota native and TH columnist Dustin Grage pointed out:

This man and this story is tragic and partially unbelievable. He ran, along with his wife, Jennifer Boelter, a Temu private security firm, which had ties to Africa and the Middle East. He served as chief of patrols for this firm. He was also a private sector ambassador for a state development board, appointed by Gov. Tim Walz. There are reports that he’s a Trump supporter; you know the liberal media is ready to pounce on that one.  

The litmus test there is the release of the manifesto. If police withhold it, there’s your clue. 

Apprently, Boelter was captured on a trail cam. Also, I'm pretty sure what transpired over the weekend was first-degree premeditated murder.

