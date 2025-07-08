Independent Reporter Highlights the Left's Cult-Like Behavior Regarding the Texas Floods
VIP
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Asked a Very Important Question About Jeffrey Epstein's List

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 08, 2025 11:15 AM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is one of many on the right who are questioning the Justice Department’s claim that sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein did not have a client list.

An Axios report published on Sunday revealed a memo indicating that the Justice Department and FBI “have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a ‘client list’ or was murdered.”

“What about her little black book?” Greene asked in a Tuesday post on X. “The 97-page book, contains the names and contact details of almost 2,000 people including world leaders, celebrities and businessmen.”

She concluded: “No one believes there is not a client list.”

Greene included a screenshot of a 2021 report from The Times detailing how the court adjudicating accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial decided that the book would not be made public. Judge Alison Nathan ruled that limited parts of the book would be released “under seal.”

Maxwell was convicted of five charges in December 2021. These included conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

The Justice Department’s memo is not sitting well with many on the right, who have long believed that Epstein had a list of high-profile clients with whom he trafficked minors. Even further, conservatives have cast doubt on the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death despite assurances from FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino that he committed suicide in 2019.

The Justice Department released security footage they claim shows that nobody entered Epstein’s cell over a ten-hour period. But this has not assuaged people’s doubts.

Right-leaning media figures and social media influencers have demanded answers from Attorney General Pam Bondi and others in the Trump administration. Many have brought up Bondi’s February claim that Epstein’s list was sitting on her desk.

I was one of many who never believed we would know the full truth surrounding Jeffrey Epstein — at least not anytime soon. Based on the circumstances, it seemed to me that there would be far too many high-profile people involved to share all the details. What we are left with now is speculation and theorizing.

This is no surprise. The elites always protect themselves. Those who were on the list have the means to ensure that their names are not revealed. However, there will continue to be questions about how the government has handled this matter — especially when tthere were promises that we would finally learn the truth.

