Trump Announces New Talks With Iran and They Aren't About Nukes
Trump Responds to Iranian Foreign Minister's Vow to Develop a Nuclear Weapon
'Scum': Trump Unloads on CNN, New York Times, 'MSDNC'
VIP
Trump and AOC Duking It Out Over the Iran Air Strikes Was Turned...
Marco Rubio Lays Waste to Media Narrative on Iran Airstrikes
Jonathan Turley Predicts the Supreme Court Could Give Trump a Massive Win on...
Is the Two-Party System In Danger? Here's What the Data Says.
President Trump Should Release Video of the Iran Bomb Blasts
WH Shares Israel Atomic Energy Commission's Assessment on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Follow...
VIP
Here's the Disturbing Reason Why Florida Will Investigate a Transgender Influencer
California Allowed a Boy to Compete in a Women's Track Meet. This Is...
Senator Moreno Introduces Resolution to Nominate President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Why Haven't Any Living Former Presidents Publicly Supported Trump for Enforcing Their Unan...
Rising Lion or Paper Tiger?
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Declares War on Thomas Massie – But Can He Take Him Down?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 25, 2025 1:00 PM
Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump has been on the warpath against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) over recent months because of the lawmaker’s opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill and the recent airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

The president has threatened to back a primary challenge to Massie to remove him from his seat on multiple occasions. 

Massie has been a leading critic of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that Trump and Republicans are trying to pass in Congress. He pointed out that the legislation would “add $20 trillion of federal debt over 10 years” and “it will increase the price of the $36 trillion of debt we already have.” 

But Massie’s disagreements with Trump aren’t limited to the national debt. He also opposed the president’s decision to launch airstrikes on Iran without obtaining congressional approval. 

He recently introduced a bipartisn War Powers Resolution affirming that the president must consult with Congress before taking military action. “Under the War Powers Act, the President is required to withdraw from hostilities in Iran within 60 days (+30 day ext.) unless he gets a vote of Congress,” the lawmaker wrote in a post on X.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Predicts the Supreme Court Could Give Trump a Massive Win on Immigration Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump excoriated Massie, calling him a “Third Rate Congressman” and saying he is “actually very bad for the Constitution” because of his opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill. “He votes, ‘NO!’ on everything, because he thinks it makes him cool, but he’s not cool, he’s a LOSER!” Trump wrote.

In another lengthy post, Trump claimed Massie “is not MAGA” and that “MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him.”

“He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be,” Trump complained. He’s a simple minded “grandstander” who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get.”

The president went on to state that “we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primar, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard” and that “MAGA is not about lazy grandstanding nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one.”

Massie appeared to take Trump’s criticisms and threats in stride. In a post on X responding to Trump’s post, he noted that the president “declared so much War on me today it should require an Act of Congress.”

Advertisement

The question is: Can Trump actually oust Massie?

The data suggests that such an endeavor wouldn’t be as easy as Trump might think. Massie is quite popular in his district. During the 2024 GOP primary, three different news outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Ballotpedia, reported that Massie won 75.9 percent of the vote, handily defeating his two opponents.

Moreover, many hardcore conservatives and libertarians like that Massie votes “no” on most legislation. He was elected for his limited government approach to legislating. Indeed, his popularity seems to have increased despite the war of words with Trump.

Of course, nothing is impossible — especially if Trump is involved. The president wields a considerable level of influence over the GOP voting public. If he were to personally showup in Massie’s district and encourage voters to support his chosen candidate, there is a chance — however slight — that he might be able to pull it off.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Predicts the Supreme Court Could Give Trump a Massive Win on Immigration Jeff Charles
California Allowed a Boy to Compete in a Women's Track Meet. This Is What's Happening Next. Madeline Leesman
Why Haven't Any Living Former Presidents Publicly Supported Trump for Enforcing Their Unanimous Red Line? Guy Benson
Marco Rubio Lays Waste to Media Narrative on Iran Airstrikes Jeff Charles
Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Trump Announces New Talks With Iran and They Aren't About Nukes Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Predicts the Supreme Court Could Give Trump a Massive Win on Immigration Jeff Charles
Advertisement