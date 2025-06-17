This GOP Lawmaker Just Introduced Legislation to Prohibit US Involvement in Israel-Iran War

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), along with other lawmakers, has introduced legislation that would prohibit the United States from entering the war between Israel and Iran.

Advertisement

Massie announced a new bipartisan War Powers Resolution to prohibit “United States Armed Forces from Unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran” in a post on X on Monday. “This is not our war,” he wrote. “But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

This is not our war.



But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.



I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement.



I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 16, 2025

The lawmaker responded to a user claiming that President Donald Trump “outranks a congressman,” pointing out that “The legislative branch has the sole authority to enter the United States into a war.”

The legislative branch has the sole authority to enter the United States into a war. In this matter, Congress outranks the Executive Branch. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 17, 2025

In a press release, Massie argued that “The Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit an act of war against a sovereign nation that hasn’t attacked the United States.”

Several other lawmakers indicated they would back Massie’s measure, including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is cosponsoring it. “It’s time for every member to go on record,” Khanna wrote. “Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people?”

No war in Iran.



It's time for every member to go on record.



Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people?



I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Massie that is privileged and must receive a vote. https://t.co/aCbwOiDiHI — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 17, 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) indicated that she was “signing on” to the proposed legislation.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced a similar resolution in the upper chamber.

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities since last week. It has also eliminated several top military officials during the operations.

President Donald Trump, despite initially being against the strikes, is using the military hostilities to push Iran to re-engage in negotiations over its nuclear program.