VP Vance Gives His View of Iran 'From the Inside'
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Sends a Powerful Message to Trump
Protester Showed Up to 'No Kings' Demonstration With a Gun—What Cops Found at...
Israel Just Took Out Iran’s New Military Chief—After Only Four Days on the...
Netanyahu Just Dropped a Scathing Threat Against Iranian Leader on Live TV
VIP
Did Amy Klobuchar Actually Get Something Right?
Tax Cuts, Work Rules, and SALT Fights, The Senate’s Rewrite of the Big...
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election
Take a Look at Some of the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Aliens...
NYT Warns Voters: This Leading Candidate Is Too Left Wing, Even for Us
VIP
The Louvre Abruptly Closed This Week. Here's Why.
'Founding Fighters': Jamie Raskin Thinks Mighty Highly of Himself
Here's How a Florida Man Booked 120 Free Flights Before He Got Caught
Iranian History, Life Under the Islamic Republic, and the Current Conflict
Tipsheet

This GOP Lawmaker Just Introduced Legislation to Prohibit US Involvement in Israel-Iran War

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 17, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), along with other lawmakers, has introduced legislation that would prohibit the United States from entering the war between Israel and Iran. 

Advertisement

Massie announced a new bipartisan War Powers Resolution to prohibit “United States Armed Forces from Unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran” in a post on X on Monday. “This is not our war,” he wrote. “But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

The lawmaker responded to a user claiming that President Donald Trump “outranks a congressman,” pointing out that “The legislative branch has the sole authority to enter the United States into a war.”

In a press release, Massie argued that “The Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit an act of war against a sovereign nation that hasn’t attacked the United States.”

Several other lawmakers indicated they would back Massie’s measure, including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is cosponsoring it. “It’s time for every member to go on record,” Khanna wrote. “Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people?”

Recommended

Netanyahu Just Dropped a Scathing Threat Against Iranian Leader on Live TV Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) indicated that she was “signing on” to the proposed legislation.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced a similar resolution in the upper chamber. 

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities since last week. It has also eliminated several top military officials during the operations.

President Donald Trump, despite initially being against the strikes, is using the military hostilities to push Iran to re-engage in negotiations over its nuclear program.

Tags: CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Just Dropped a Scathing Threat Against Iranian Leader on Live TV Jeff Charles
UPDATE: A New Hint; ‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room Katie Pavlich
A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Sends a Powerful Message to Trump Katie Pavlich
'Founding Fighters': Jamie Raskin Thinks Mighty Highly of Himself Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Just Dropped a Scathing Threat Against Iranian Leader on Live TV Jeff Charles
Advertisement