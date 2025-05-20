Trump Says Thomas Massie Should Be Ousted – Massie Spills the Tea on 'Private Conversations'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) over his opposition to his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

During his visit to the US Capitol, the president spoke with several lawmakers about passing the measure, which includes several provisions aimed at enacting his agenda on the economy, immigration, and other areas. One reporter brought up Massie’s contention that the bill would add more to the deficit than former President Joe Biden did.

“Because we have to fix the country,” Trump countered.

The reporter asked whether Trump believed Massie was right about the bill adding more to the deficit than Biden. “No, I don’t think Thomas Massie understands government,” the president responded. “We don’t even talk to him much. I think he should be voted out of office.”

Trump continued, “He never gives you an answer. He just says ‘I’m a no.’ He thinks he’s going to get publicity.”

President Trump on @RepThomasMassie: "I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grand-stander, frankly...I think he should be voted out of office." pic.twitter.com/YCLdSac95d — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2025

In a post on X, Massie appeared to make light of Trump’s comments, and noted that the president thinks Massie’s hair is better than Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY).

I usually don’t talk about private conversations in our GOP meetings but the rumors are true…



President Trump said that although I have similar hair to @RandPaul , he thinks mine is better. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 20, 2025

Massie has indeed been a sharp critic of the Big Beautiful Bill. He argues that it “will add $20 trillion of federal debt over 10 years” and that “it will increase the price of the $36 trillion of debt we already have.”

The Big Beautiful Bill will add $20 trillion of federal debt over 10 years, and that’s according to the authors of it.



But there’s another huge problem: it will increase the price of the $36 trillion of debt we already have, as bond buyers realize we aren’t fiscally responsible. pic.twitter.com/fGSIexNSOZ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 19, 2025

The lawmaker has also pointed out that the bill would extend the tax cuts from 2017 wihtout dealing with the revenue shortfall by cutting spending, a criticism several other Republican fiscal hawks have made. In another post on X, Massie accused Congress of “playing Santa Claus by delivering massive tax cuts without significant spending cuts.” He insisted that the bill “should cut $1 of spending for every $1 of tax cuts.”

The big beautiful bill should cut $1 of spending for every $1 of tax cuts.



Unfortunately, Congress is playing Santa Claus by delivering massive tax cuts without significant spending cuts.



Most teenagers don’t believe in Santa Claus, so why do grown adults believe this can work? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 11, 2025

The lawmaker also argued that the tax deductions in the bill “will primarily benefit limousine liberals in blue states.”

Republicans going to bat for tax deductions that will primarily benefit limousine liberals in blue states. This carve out for affluent people in states like NY and California will increase the deficit substantially and is a reversal of Trump’s first term tax policy. https://t.co/X17ecRYWpP — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 20, 2025

The House Budget Committee advanced the measure to the floor after Republican lawmakers who initially voted against it decided to vote “present” on Sunday. The debate over the bill continues as the GOP is trying to get the bill to the Senate before Memorial Day.