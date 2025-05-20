Trump Effect: A Democratic Stronghold in Florida Just Flipped
Trump Says Thomas Massie Should Be Ousted – Massie Spills the Tea on 'Private Conversations'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 20, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) over his opposition to his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

During his visit to the US Capitol, the president spoke with several lawmakers about passing the measure, which includes several provisions aimed at enacting his agenda on the economy, immigration, and other areas. One reporter brought up Massie’s contention that the bill would add more to the deficit than former President Joe Biden did.

“Because we have to fix the country,” Trump countered.

The reporter asked whether Trump believed Massie was right about the bill adding more to the deficit than Biden. “No, I don’t think Thomas Massie understands government,” the president responded. “We don’t even talk to him much. I think he should be voted out of office.”

Trump continued, “He never gives you an answer. He just says ‘I’m a no.’ He thinks he’s going to get publicity.”

In a post on X, Massie appeared to make light of Trump’s comments, and noted that the president thinks Massie’s hair is better than Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY).

Massie has indeed been a sharp critic of the Big Beautiful Bill. He argues that it “will add $20 trillion of federal debt over 10 years” and that “it will increase the price of the $36 trillion of debt we already have.”

The lawmaker has also pointed out that the bill would extend the tax cuts from 2017 wihtout dealing with the revenue shortfall by cutting spending, a criticism several other Republican fiscal hawks have made. In another post on X, Massie accused Congress of “playing Santa Claus by delivering massive tax cuts without significant spending cuts.” He insisted that the bill “should cut $1 of spending for every $1 of tax cuts.”

The lawmaker also argued that the tax deductions in the bill “will primarily benefit limousine liberals in blue states.”

The House Budget Committee advanced the measure to the floor after Republican lawmakers who initially voted against it decided to vote “present” on Sunday. The debate over the bill continues as the GOP is trying to get the bill to the Senate before Memorial Day.

