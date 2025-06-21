The Problem With Democrats Calling Trump’s Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program 'Impeachable'

Democrats swiftly condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, arguing that the move risks escalating tensions and dragging the United States into a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Several prominent Democrats expressed concern that the strikes could destabilize the region further. They questioned whether the administration had a clear strategy for what comes next, failing to acknowledge that Iran, one of the most dangerous countries in the world, could have had access to a nuclear weapon that would have wiped out the whole world.

While many people applauded President Trump for his courageous and decisive action to take out Iran's nuclear facilities, Democrats claim his actions could be impeachable.

However, to proceed with impeachment, lawmakers must prove President Trump's actions constitute a "high crime or misdemeanor" under Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. This could be a difficult case to make, as previous presidents have exercised similar military authority without prior congressional approval. For example, former President Obama authorized military action in Libya, and in 1998, former President Bill Clinton launched cruise missile strikes as part of Operation Infinite Reach, targeting sites in both Sudan and Afghanistan.

Democrat Rep. Sean Casten (IL) claimed that the issue isn't about Iran's nuclear program itself, but rather about presidential authority. He argued that no president can bomb another country without Congressional approval unless there's an imminent threat to the U.S., calling the strike an unambiguous impeachable offense.

"I’m not saying we have the votes to impeach. I’m saying that you DO NOT do this without Congressional approval, and if Johnson doesn’t grow a spine and learn to be a real boy tomorrow, we have a BFing problem that puts our very Republic at risk," Casten said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined in on Casten's call for the impeachment of Trump.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) criticized President Trump's unauthorized strikes on Iran as a dangerous and reckless escalation of an already tense situation in the Middle East. She claimed Trump executed the attack "without congressional authorization."

“The strikes on Iran, ordered by President Trump and executed without congressional authorization, mark a dangerous and reckless escalation of an already volatile conflict in the Middle East.



Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also weighed in with sharp criticism, labeling President Trump a "war monger" for ordering the strikes.

In addition, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep.Ro Khanna (D-CA) echoed that of many Democrats, saying that Trump's actions are an impeachable offense.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accused President Trump of breaking his promise to deliver peace, claiming the president misled the American people about his true intentions regarding Iran.

"Donald Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East. He has failed to deliver on that promise. The risk of war has now dramatically increased," Jeffries stated. [Trump] failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force... Donald Trump shoulders complete and total responsibility for any adverse consequences that flow from his unilateral military action."