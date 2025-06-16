Netanyahu Sounds the Alarm About Assassination Plot Against Trump: 'They Want to Kill Him'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Iranian regime had targeted President Donald Trump for assassination over his opposition to its nuclear program.

During a Sunday interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier, the prime minister discussed recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, declaring that Iran is “dangerously close” to manufacturing a nuclear weapon.

He further stated Iran planned to assassinate Trump through proxies. "They want to kill him. He's enemy number one. He's a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb, padding it with billions and billions of dollars," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu on Fox confirms what our intelligence has told us since November, Iran attempted too and intends to assassinate Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/m7GHeHMBGG — Love Majewski🇺🇸 (@lovemajewski1) June 15, 2025

The prime minister referred to Trump's scrapping of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, established under the Obama administration, with Iran. "He took up this fake agreement and basically tore it up. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now, ‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’ He's been very forceful, so for them, he's enemy number one,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister further stated that his life was in danger from the Iranian regime after a missile was launched into his bedroom window. He laid out the threats posed by Iran’s government.

One, the threat of Iran rushing to weaponize their enriched uranium to make atomic bombs with a specific and declared intent to destroy us. Second, a rush to increase their ballistic missile arsenal to the capacity that they would have 3,600 weapons a year…. Within three years, 10,000 ballistic missiles, each one weighing a ton, coming in at mach 6, right into our cities, as you saw today… and then in 26 years, 20,000 [missiles]. No country can sustain that, and certainly not a country the size of Israel, so we had to act.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has highlighted Iran’s desire to kill the president. “As we recently learned, they even brazenly threatened to assassinate President Trump," he said during a speech in 2024.

During his speech Netanyahu accused Iran of many things & even said they threatened to assassinate Trump. Trump then wrote that if he was killed, he hoped that America would obliterate them & “wipe them off the face of the Earth”.



See where this is going?pic.twitter.com/f8Xe4KgXgM — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) July 26, 2024

Trump responded, saying that if Iran does attempt to assassinate him or another politician, “your country gets blown to smithereens.”

