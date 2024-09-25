Townhall Is Hiring!
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran While They Plot to Kill Him

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 25, 2024
During a campaign stop Wednesday afternoon, former President Donald Trump did not hold back against the Iranian regime actively plotting to kill him. 

Tuesday night the Trump campaign revealed the former president was given a briefing on Iran's threats by Biden administration officials. 

"President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," the campaign released in a statement. "Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference. Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump. He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again."

Shortly after the statement, Iran's Supreme Leader posted an assassination video on his website. 

Meanwhile, the Secret Service is protecting the Iranian delegation as they attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 

