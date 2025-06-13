VIP
Consequences of Sanctuary Cities Come Home to Roost
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.
Are US Forces Assisting in the Defense of Israel?
Why Trump Is Not Happy With This Republican Congressman
VIP
President Trump Understands Information Warfare
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night...
Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell...
Four Illegal Immigrants Escape From ICE Facility Amid Unrest
Behind the Organization Suspected of Funding the LA Riots
Oversight Chairman Comer Launches Investigation on LA Riots
VIP
This California Hospital Will Stop Transitioning Kids
Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy Had Quite the Awful Take on Israel's Attack on...
GOP Senator Owns Jake Tapper About the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’
Tipsheet

The Iranian Counterattack on Israel Has Begun

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 13, 2025 3:29 PM
AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

Iran has struck back at Israel after it conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the regime’s nuclear facilities.

CBS News reported that Iran launched “dozens” of ballistic missiles at Israel. The country’s population has been instructed to hide out in bomb shelters until the attack has concluded.

Advertisement

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system appears to have intercepted most of the projectiles. But areas in Tel Aviv were hit. It is not clear how much damage the Iranian counterattack has caused.

The apparent retaliatory action from Iran came after Israel has launched over 200 airstrikes on Iran — continuing a major operation that began overnight, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said Friday. Israel's airstrikes are continuing, Defrin said. 

Israel first launched airstrikes on Iran early Friday and announced its operation was targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, scientists and senior military commanders. Tehran responded by launching more than 100 drones at Israel on Friday morning, Israel's military said. Defrin said earlier Friday that Israel's air defenses had worked to "intercept the threats." Later Friday, an Israeli military official told reporters that while the threat wasn't over, Israel had managed to intercept many of Iran's UAVs.

Recommended

About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Associated Press reported that “air raid sirens have sounded across Israel ahead following an Iranian missile attack on the country.”


There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities so far. However, “property damage has been reported,” an Israeli spokesperson told CNN.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Iranian regime “crossed red lines” by firing missiles into civilian-populated areas of the country. He said Tehran will pay a “very heavy price” for the counterattack.

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
We Now Know the LA Riots Were Bought and Paid For Jeff Charles
Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell Is Even This? Matt Vespa
CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
Are US Forces Assisting in the Defense of Israel? Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Owns Jake Tapper About the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’ Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
Advertisement