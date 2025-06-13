The Iranian Counterattack on Israel Has Begun

Iran has struck back at Israel after it conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the regime’s nuclear facilities.

CBS News reported that Iran launched “dozens” of ballistic missiles at Israel. The country’s population has been instructed to hide out in bomb shelters until the attack has concluded.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system appears to have intercepted most of the projectiles. But areas in Tel Aviv were hit. It is not clear how much damage the Iranian counterattack has caused.

Breaking: moments ago , seen over Iraqi cities in the western part headed toward Jordan(then Israel) pic.twitter.com/av430Zp4xA — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) June 13, 2025

Direct hit in Tel Aviv from Iran’s retaliation strikes — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2025

The apparent retaliatory action from Iran came after Israel has launched over 200 airstrikes on Iran — continuing a major operation that began overnight, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said Friday. Israel's airstrikes are continuing, Defrin said.

Israel first launched airstrikes on Iran early Friday and announced its operation was targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, scientists and senior military commanders. Tehran responded by launching more than 100 drones at Israel on Friday morning, Israel's military said. Defrin said earlier Friday that Israel's air defenses had worked to "intercept the threats." Later Friday, an Israeli military official told reporters that while the threat wasn't over, Israel had managed to intercept many of Iran's UAVs.

The Iranians are hitting Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/hB6sIXd8DL — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 13, 2025

BREAKING: Iranian missiles strike Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/3WiigBz1Kk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 13, 2025

MOMENTS OF ARRIVALS IN TEL AVIV pic.twitter.com/DfQUKpPqPq — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) June 13, 2025

The Associated Press reported that “air raid sirens have sounded across Israel ahead following an Iranian missile attack on the country.”

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities so far. However, “property damage has been reported,” an Israeli spokesperson told CNN.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Iranian regime “crossed red lines” by firing missiles into civilian-populated areas of the country. He said Tehran will pay a “very heavy price” for the counterattack.