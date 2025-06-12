Guess Who AOC Blames for the Anti-ICE Riots

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) knows exactly who is responsible for the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, California. I’ll give you three guesses, and the first two don’t count.

That’s right, folk. AOC recently blamed President Donald Trump for sparking the unrest happening in parts of Los Angeles.

During a quick interview with Fox News Digital, Ocasio-Cortez argued that there should be “accountability for the administration that has decided to intentionally uncork this chaos.”

She added: “The Trump administration owns this.”

The lawmaker further argued that Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “know that when you violently raid elementary schools, Home Depots, and start ripping kids out of people’s arms—that that parent—it’s going to create and stoke social chaos. And so, we need to hold the leaders who are making this chaos and creating this chaos.”

AOC further insisted that the president is intentionally stoking violence in Los Angeles.

“Donald Trump is knowingly doing this. He is knowingly provoking chaos. And at the end of the day, he has to answer for everything that has happened. It’s his decisions, his aggression, his ability to intentionally stoke this—that is the problem,” she said.”

The anti-ICE protests have spread to other major US cities. The Independent reported that protests have erupted in at least 37 cities since the riots kicked off in Los Angeles over the past weekend.

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and Marines to LA to quell the unrest. The move elicited a widespread backlash from state and local leaders. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that he is suing the Trump administration for “militarizing” the city.

Law enforcement officers arrested at least 34 protesters in Lower Manhattan after the protests turned violent. CBS News reported that violence occurred when “protesters returned to the federal immigration courts for a second night of demonstrations in solidarity with the protests in Los Angeles.”

There have also been pockets of unrest in cities like Las Vegas and Spokane, with protesters demonstrating against the White House’s mass deportation efforts.

The latest LA riots began when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted several raids in the city, apprehending over 100 illegal immigrants. The administration said many of the illegals who were caught in these raids were violent criminals.

President Trump on Tuesday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Los Angeles and other cities if the unrest persists.

"If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. If we didn't get involved, right now Los Angeles would be burning just like it was burning a number of months ago," Trump vowed in a post on Truth Social. "We are not playing around."