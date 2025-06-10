Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
The Numbers Are in: Here's How Many Arrests ICE Has Made Since Trump...
Minnesota Rep. Who Claimed to Be an Illegal Alien Is Backtracking Her Comments
Will Anti-ICE Protests Help Trump's Numbers on Immigration?
Trump Issues Another Warning: We Aren’t Playing Around

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 10, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Speaking from the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter if he's willing to invoke the Insurrection Act if riots in Los Angeles or elsewhere continue. 

"If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. If we didn't get involved, right now Los Angeles would be burning just like it was burning a number of months ago," Trump reiterated on Truth Social. "We are not playing around."

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids will continue in cities across the country. 


According to the Department of Homeland Security, dozens of violent criminal aliens have been arrest in Los Angeles raids. 

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more information about some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested during the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles," DHS released over the weekend. "These arrests occurred on June 8 despite violent riots and assaults on ICE law enforcement."

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
“These heinous criminals, including child abusers and pedophiles, are some of the illegal aliens arrested yesterday in Los Angeles. Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent criminal illegal aliens than they do about protecting their own citizens?” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin added. “These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers who every single day wake up and make our communities safer.”

