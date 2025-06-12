Trump Officially Nixes California’s Electric Car Mandate
Is This Newsom’s Most Pathetic Move Yet?
Family Terrorized After a Faulty FBI SWAT Raid Might See Justice After Supreme...
Guess Who AOC Blames for the Anti-ICE Riots
New York's Radical 'Assisted Suicide' Bill Is Now on Hochul's Desk
Breaking: Hundreds Dead After Air India Plane Bound for London Crashes
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game
Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response
Erin Molan: A Modern Righteous Gentile and Role Model
VIP
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA...
23andMe Filed for Bankruptcy. You Won't Believe What They're Doing Next.
Greta Thunberg Refused to Watch Footage of the Atrocities on Oct. 7 After...
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Protests Explode in 37 Cities—and It’s Getting Ugly

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 12, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo Jae Hong

As the anti-ICE riots continue in Los Angeles, California, there are signs that unrest could erupt in other major cities as activists continue expressing their opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Advertisement

CBS News reported that law enforcement officers arrested several protesters in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

Protesters returned to the federal immigration courts for a second night of demonstrations in solidarity with the protests in Los Angeles, where President Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines despite objections from the city's mayor and California's governor.

Wednesday's protest began as a peaceful gathering in the afternoon. A woman named Dalia came after her shift as a registered nurse.

"I help a lot of people, a lot of people that don't have access to health care, and if it wasn't for people like me, the products of immigrants, this health care system would fall apart even more. So this is personal," she said. "I have family members that I'm the voice for because they're scared and they can't draw any attention to themselves."

Protesters later marched to the federal immigration courts, where they again clashed with New York City Police officers and arrests ensued. Police said two people were charged and eight were issued summonses.

The report notes that Tuesday night’s demonstrations took a violent turn with police detaining 86 people and arresting 34 on charges of disorderly conduct.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said on Wednesday that protesters “decided to throw items, garbage cans, rocks, bricks, anything that basically wasn’t nailed down, they were picking it up and throwing it, and they were putting debris in the street so that the vehicles couldn’t pass.”

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Daughtry added: “Now, that’s not peaceful, that’s not peaceful protests, and when that happens, the police department did what they do best. They moved in swiftly, cleared the debris up and they were making apprehensions, they were making arrests.”

Video footage shows demonstrations happening in Las Vegas, Nevada, Spokane, Washington, and other major cities. Currently, anti-ICE protests are taking place in 37 cities, according to The Independent.

Dozens of demonstrations have erupted around the country, both in solidarity with the LA protesters and as a form of broader protest against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The Independent has identified anti-ICE protests in at least 37 U.S. cities since Friday, with the majority occurring on Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday, cities across the nation braced for more upheaval.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Batya Ungar-Sargon Said Something That Made Every Dem on This CNN Panel Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA Riots Guy Benson
23andMe Filed for Bankruptcy. You Won't Believe What They're Doing Next. Madeline Leesman
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter
Is This Newsom’s Most Pathetic Move Yet? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement