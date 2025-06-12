Anti-ICE Protests Explode in 37 Cities—and It’s Getting Ugly

As the anti-ICE riots continue in Los Angeles, California, there are signs that unrest could erupt in other major cities as activists continue expressing their opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

CBS News reported that law enforcement officers arrested several protesters in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

Protesters returned to the federal immigration courts for a second night of demonstrations in solidarity with the protests in Los Angeles, where President Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines despite objections from the city's mayor and California's governor. Wednesday's protest began as a peaceful gathering in the afternoon. A woman named Dalia came after her shift as a registered nurse. "I help a lot of people, a lot of people that don't have access to health care, and if it wasn't for people like me, the products of immigrants, this health care system would fall apart even more. So this is personal," she said. "I have family members that I'm the voice for because they're scared and they can't draw any attention to themselves." Protesters later marched to the federal immigration courts, where they again clashed with New York City Police officers and arrests ensued. Police said two people were charged and eight were issued summonses.

The report notes that Tuesday night’s demonstrations took a violent turn with police detaining 86 people and arresting 34 on charges of disorderly conduct.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said on Wednesday that protesters “decided to throw items, garbage cans, rocks, bricks, anything that basically wasn’t nailed down, they were picking it up and throwing it, and they were putting debris in the street so that the vehicles couldn’t pass.”

Daughtry added: “Now, that’s not peaceful, that’s not peaceful protests, and when that happens, the police department did what they do best. They moved in swiftly, cleared the debris up and they were making apprehensions, they were making arrests.”

Video footage shows demonstrations happening in Las Vegas, Nevada, Spokane, Washington, and other major cities. Currently, anti-ICE protests are taking place in 37 cities, according to The Independent.

