This GOP Senator Just Dropped the Hammer on Those Funding LA Riots

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 11, 2025 12:15 PM
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, announced he is launching an investigation into one of the entities that possibly funded the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

The lawmaker posted a letter addressed to the executive director of the Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights on social media informing her of the probe.

“While peaceful protest is a cornerstone of American democracy, these demonstrations have escalated into lawless mob actions,” Hawley wrote. “They have obstructed federal law enforcement, endangered public safety, and disrupted the rule of law. This lawlessness is unacceptable. It must end.”

The senator further stated that “Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive action” and argued that “bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct.”

Hawley demanded that the organization “immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding, or promotion of these unlawful activities.”

He asked that the organization provide information related to internal communications related to the planning of protests, financial documents, agreements with third parties, and others.

Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career Matt Vespa
Hawley’s letter comes one day after FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the Bureau is launching their own investigation into the source of the rioters’ funding. He also indicated the agency is looking into the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The riots kicked off over the past weekend in response to several ICE raids in Los Angeles. Rioters engaged in looting, vandalism, and targeting law enforcement officers. President Donald Trump responded by sending 2,000 National Guard troops to the area, along with Marines, to quell the unrest.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has filed a lawsuit against the administration, accusing it of trying to militarize the city. He filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to block Trump’s troop deployment. But a federal judge rejected the motion.

Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career Matt Vespa
Illegal Who Lobbed Molotov Cocktail at Officers Arrested by ICE Abigail Johnson
This 24-Second Soundbite Perfectly Illustrates the Los Angeles Mayor's Failed Leadership Guy Benson
The Administrative State Is Panicking Over This New Reform Spreading Across the Country Jeff Charles
This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insufferable Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Makes a Shocking Admission About His Feud With Donald Trump Jeff Charles

