Who Is Funding the LA Riots? Kash Patel Is Getting to the Bottom of It.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the Bureau is investigating the source of funding that is fueling the riots in Los Angeles, California.

Sections of Los Angeles have seen rioters engaging in property damage, looting stores, clashing with law enforcement authorities, and vandalizing police vehicles. The riots are a response to a series of raids Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out in the area last week. However, many view the unrest as a statement against the Trump administration’s mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

In a statement to Just the News, Patel confirmed that the FBI “is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots.”

Just the News noted that the possibility of money sent by migrants to their families in Mexico could be a sticking point for those in the city.

Month-old footage of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum threatening to “mobilize” over legislative proposals to tax remittances to Mexico resurfaced in light of the protests, raising concerns about whether rhetoric from south of the border could be inflaming tensions. Sheinbaum responded to the violence on Monday, condemning it but promising Mexican government commitment to all Mexicans, “regardless of immigration status.”

It is not clear who could be funding the unrest in Los Angeles, but some have pointed to groups like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) as a possible culprit.

The DataRepublican X account listed several groups as possible funders. These include non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as CHIRLA, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSLWEB). Others also made the connection.

