Robbery Suspect Forges Trump Death Threat to Get Victim Deported

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a 54-year-old illegal immigrant named Ramón Morales-Reyes in May. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed he had written a letter threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump and would “self-deport” to Mexico.

But it turns out the letter was a forgery and the whole thing was a set-up perpetrated by a 52-year-old Milwaukee man who is facing charges for robbery and aggravated battery.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Prosecutors say Demetric D. Scott was behind a series of letters sent to state and federal officials threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. The letters had the return address and name of the victim in his case, Ramón Morales-Reyes. One day after receiving the letter, immigration agents arrested Morales-Reyes, 54, after he dropped his daughter off at school in Milwaukee. “I’m just glad that they have identified who it was or have a better sense of who it was,” said Morales-Reyes’ attorney Kime Abduli. “And that Ramon is being cleared of any involvement in this.”

As it turns out, Reyes was Scott’s victim, according to his immigration lawyer, who explained that Scott stabbed and robbed Reyes, who was expected to testify against him. When asked whether he believed Scott’s deception was aimed at getting Reyes removed from the country, the lawyer answered, “Yes, he is. We think that that's the motivation.”

That's why Mr. Scott wrote these letters falsely and tried to set up my client so that he would be deported before he could testify, because, as the victim, he would be a very important witness in the trial that is set to go forward in July. So yes, that is my client. He's now been victimized twice, first when he was stabbed and he was cooperating with law enforcement, and now again when his name and picture were put on social media by our government, which has resulted in threats against his life.

Just spoke to the immigration lawyer for Ramon Morales-Reyes. He says his client was stabbed and robbed by Demetric Scott, who police say actually wrote the letter threatening Pres. Trump.



He says Morales-Reyes is still in the Dodge Co. Jail.



"He's now been victimized twice." https://t.co/vF7J8EQqk0 pic.twitter.com/Pcw6MH58y2 — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) June 3, 2025

Prosecutors charged Scott on June 2 with felony witness intimidation, identity theft, and two counts of bail jumping. This comes after investigators listened to calls Scott made while he was in jail.

“This dude is a g*ddamn illegal immigrant and they just need to pick his a** up…cause I got Jury Trial on July 15th,” Scott allegedly said. “So if he is apprehended on the 16th, we can go into court and say ‘Hey, he’s in custody now. There is no reason for us to even continue the July 15th jury date.”

“If he gets picked up by ICE, there won’t be a Jury Trial so they will probably dismiss it that day. That’s my plan,” Scott added.

NOW: Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged Demetric Scott with identify theft for a letter DHS Sec. Kristi Noem claimed was written by an illegal immigrant, who ICE arrested.



Milwaukee police say Scott framed Ramon Morales-Reyes, who was set to testify against him next month pic.twitter.com/a4R6InbRPX — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) June 2, 2025

Morales-Reyes has applied for a U-visa, which allows an illegal immigrant who is a victim or witness of crimes to remain in the United States for up to four years if they aid law enforcement in the investigation.