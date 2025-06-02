Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions
Trump Puts 'Anti-American Radicals' on Notice
VIP
Young Men Are Based
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline'...
Supreme Court Just Handed Anti-Gunners a Major Win – but There Is Still...
Suspected Terrorist Charged With Hate Crime for Firebombing Israel Supporters
Federalism Not Failure: Why Shifting Welfare to the States Is a Good Thing
Fiscal Hawks Push Back on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Operation Patriot: One of the Largest I.C.E. Enforcement Operations Ever
VIP
Many Latino Migrants Are Headed to this European Country
Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country?...
Election in Poland Brings Good News for Conservatives
Here We Go Again: A 'Trans' Athlete Dominated a Women's Track and Field...
Tipsheet

Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 02, 2025 1:15 PM
Townhall Media

Fox News host Trey Gowdy recently laid into the Democratic Party, especially over its elevation of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a performance artist masquerading as a lawmaker.

Advertisement

During a broadcast, Gowdy stated that “If Jasmine Crockett is a thought leader of the party, Democrats will stay in the wilderness longer than Moses did.”

Gowdy then played a clip of Crockett criticizing President Donald Trump.

“I'm right there with you. I mean, he literally sounds like someone who was broken out of the insane asylum. He just be all over the place,” Crockett said. “Get him some ADHD medicine, if nothing else, because I don't know where he's ever going to go. It is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity and whether or not he is equipped to serve mentally. We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve, but this is just absolutely deplorable.”

Gowdy slammed Crockett for ther remarks about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability and her ridiculous ADHD comments.

It's hard to know where to start with Ms. Crockett. She mocked the governor of Texas for being paralyzed. She conflates attention deficit disorder with insanity, which is both cruel and medically stupid. What she's really saying is that a majority of her fellow citizens voted for someone who's insane. So what does that make us? Here's some free political advice. Insulting voters typically is not a pathway to success.

Recommended

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Crockett seems not to have learned from Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” gaffe during the 2016 campaign. But it seems more likely that she just doesn’t care. After all, she’s not really in Congress to get anything done — she is there to make a name for herself. Her behavior says it all. She’s part of a new breed of politician who cares less about governing and more about pulling stunts and getting snappy sound bites to go viral on social media.

Case in point: Crockett on Sunday indicated that if the Democrats retake the House in the next midterm elections, she will push for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, an effort that will fail miserably, but still get her plenty of clicks and views on social media. In the end, Crockett personifies a popular Texas saying: All hat and no cattle.

Tags: FOX NEWS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline' Nonsense Matt Vespa
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN Matt Vespa
Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions Katie Pavlich
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies Kurt Schlichter
Media Claim: We'd Also Have Shied Away from the Cognitive Decline Story If It Were About Trump, You Know Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement