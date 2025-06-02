Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD

Fox News host Trey Gowdy recently laid into the Democratic Party, especially over its elevation of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a performance artist masquerading as a lawmaker.

During a broadcast, Gowdy stated that “If Jasmine Crockett is a thought leader of the party, Democrats will stay in the wilderness longer than Moses did.”

Gowdy then played a clip of Crockett criticizing President Donald Trump.

“I'm right there with you. I mean, he literally sounds like someone who was broken out of the insane asylum. He just be all over the place,” Crockett said. “Get him some ADHD medicine, if nothing else, because I don't know where he's ever going to go. It is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity and whether or not he is equipped to serve mentally. We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve, but this is just absolutely deplorable.”

Gowdy slammed Crockett for ther remarks about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability and her ridiculous ADHD comments.

It's hard to know where to start with Ms. Crockett. She mocked the governor of Texas for being paralyzed. She conflates attention deficit disorder with insanity, which is both cruel and medically stupid. What she's really saying is that a majority of her fellow citizens voted for someone who's insane. So what does that make us? Here's some free political advice. Insulting voters typically is not a pathway to success.

Crockett seems not to have learned from Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” gaffe during the 2016 campaign. But it seems more likely that she just doesn’t care. After all, she’s not really in Congress to get anything done — she is there to make a name for herself. Her behavior says it all. She’s part of a new breed of politician who cares less about governing and more about pulling stunts and getting snappy sound bites to go viral on social media.

Case in point: Crockett on Sunday indicated that if the Democrats retake the House in the next midterm elections, she will push for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, an effort that will fail miserably, but still get her plenty of clicks and views on social media. In the end, Crockett personifies a popular Texas saying: All hat and no cattle.