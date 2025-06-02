You Won't Be Surprised by What Jasmine Crockett Plans to Do If Democrats Retake the House

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is serious about becoming the next Democrat to head the House Oversight Committee, and what she’s planning is about as predictable as it gets.

During a recent interview on “Inside Texas Politics,” the lawmaker vowed to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump if Democrats manage to retake the House in the next midterm elections.

In other news, water is wet, and Jasmine Crockett is still the cringiest member of Congress.

During the interview, the host asked whether Crockett would pursue impeachment if the Democrats regain power in the lower chamber.

“I would absolutely at least do an inquiry, absolutely,” Crockett answered. “I think that there's more than enough to inquire about.”

The lawmaker brought up the Democrats’ second most hated boogeyman, Elon Musk, saying America doesn’t “understand what all they were doing, what deals were even made for Elon to be given this amount of privilege, the firing of the inspectors generals.”

Next thing you know, inspectors generals that were investigating Elon, they're getting fired. And then the pressure that he's put on various organizations, we saw that the merger with Verizon was able to take place only once they said no diversity, equity, or inclusion.

Crockett turned her attention back to Trump, complaining about his recent moves against Harvard University and various law firms.

We know that they have put a ridiculous amount of pressure and seemingly are trying to pull back resources from the likes of Harvard because Harvard decided that they were going to push back against his illegality. We know that he's shaken down so many of these law firms for free legal fees because he's going to need them, because the one thing that we know is that he likes to violate the law, whether it's criminal or civil. So these things need to be fleshed out, and we need to fully understand.

“I think that no matter what happens, history needs to know the truth,” she concluded.

.@RepJasmine Crockett says if Democrats take the House then she’ll at least open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.



Just as predictable as the continued lawfare.



This is all the Democrat Party has to offer.pic.twitter.com/RUhPqdynz6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 2, 2025

Crockett announced late in May that she planned to vie for the top leadership position on the Oversight Committee. “So long as we end up taking the House, which I fully anticipate that we will do—and we are going to work hard to obviously help our Senate colleagues as well, then as someone who serves on the Oversight Committee and hopes to lead the Oversight Committee, I can guarantee you that we will do what we are supposed to do as constitutionally sworn members of the House, which means that we will conduct oversight,” she said.

The lawmaker promised to “look at whether or not this president himself has violated the Emoluments Clause as relates to … getting a $400 million plane from the Qataris” and also investigate “all these business deals that they have going on.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she wants to lead the Oversight Committee so she can investigate Donald Trump.



So bold. So brave. So boring. pic.twitter.com/G8ww4b2Ojw — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 25, 2025

The prospect of Democrats pursuing impeachment against Trump was already a foregone conclusion since five seconds after he won the 2024 election. If Democrats take back the House, they will break the record for impeachment attempts against a president.

However, like their previous attempts, the impeachment efforts will likely do nothing more than distract the public from the current state of our government. These political performances will be even more hysterical than what we have seen in the past.