Scott Jennings Just Told Democrats a Horrible Truth About Their Party – and He's Not Wrong

CNN’s Scott Jennings gave a concise, but accurate assessment of the Democratic Party as it struggles to claw back the relevancy it lost in the last election.

During the latest episode of “State of the Union,” he sparred with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) over the state of the party. Dingell posited that the Democrats need to get more proactive about articulating what they are for rather than just railing against President Donald Trump every time he sneezes.

Advertisement

However, Jennings, ever the gentleman, graciously offered to defend Democrats. “I'll defend the Democrats,” he began. “They are for things. Illegal aliens, you're for boys in girls’ sports. You are for things. That's why you have such struggles right now in your party, because you're not for anything that's on the right side of any of the 80/20 issues that are driving this cultural divide in America.”

The commentator then indicated who he thinks should be the face of the party. I think [Maryland Governor] Wes Moore is actually a pretty talented communicator.”

The other person who spoke in South Carolina, Tim Walz, is a special mixture of extreme buffoonery and a mean spirit, which is a toxic brew. He is not the future of the Democratic Party. Moore is interesting. Moore is interesting. Probably more interesting than some of the radicals you have out there, Crockett, AOC. I mean, these are the true leaders of your party right now, but it'd be better off replacing them.

This clip of Scott Jennings is especially sober after today's firebombing attack and on the network trying to excuse it away.

pic.twitter.com/l9sYDJpbf4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2025

Jennings isn’t wrong. His comments come after a poll released in May revealed that Americans view Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as the face of the party. The poll’s other findings weren’t so great for Democrats as well.

A Co/efficient survey conducted between May 7 and 9 showed that most Americans view Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as the face of the Democratic Party. About 26 percent of respondents indicated that AOC is the figurehead of the party. At a very distant second place, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) picked up 12 percent of respondents who view him as the current face of the party. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) received eight percent. Former Vice President Kamala Harris got six percent while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) each got five percent. But the fun doesn’t stop there. About 26 percent suggested that “no one” is the face of the Democratic Party. So to get down to brass tacks, so to speak, most people either believe AOC is the party’s figurehead or that the party does not have a figurehead at all at the moment.

Democrats have fallen back into their 2017 strategy of constantly complaining about Trump rather than casting their vision for the country. They are not competing, they are sniping, hoping to discredit Trump’s presidency to the point that voters choose to support them in the next midterm elections.

Advertisement

The party recently announced that it will spend $20 million to figure out how they can win over male voters, especially. Here’s a hint: When you focus more on pushing biological men in womens’ sports than making sure men are able to take care of their families, you have already lost. Perhaps they can send that $20 million my way?