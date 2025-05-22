Voters Were Asked Who Represents the Democrats — The Answers Say It All

A new poll suggests that the Democratic Party is in deep trouble after its devastating losses to Republicans in the 2024 elections.

Not only did President Donald Trump secure victory, but Republicans also took control of both chambers of Congress and maintained a hold on the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is still floundering, trying to figure out where it goes next.

However, the findings of a new poll reveal that the party is currently going through an identity crisis of sorts, still trying to figure out how it might regain power in the midterm elections.

A Co/efficient survey conducted between May 7 and 9 showed that most Americans view Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as the face of the Democratic Party. About 26 percent of respondents indicated that AOC is the figurehead of the party.

At a very distant second place, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) picked up 12 percent of respondents who view him as the current face of the party. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) received eight percent. Former Vice President Kamala Harris got six percent while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) each got five percent.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

About 26 percent suggested that “no one” is the face of the Democratic Party. So to get down to brass tacks, so to speak, most people either believe AOC is the party’s figurehead or that the party does not have a figurehead at all at the moment.

If you’re a Democrat, this is not great news, is it?

The reality is that the party has struggled with leadership since former President Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020. There have been no standout figures on the left that people could point to as the next possible standard bearer of the party.

See what I mean about the Democratic Party’s identity crisis?

This poll highlights how precarious the situation is for the left. Without a unifying figure, the party will continue alienating voters — especially if the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers can actually produce results that improve conditions on the ground for everyday Americans.

The fact that AOC is even seen as the face of the party shows that it does not have an answer for the far-leftist progressive movement that appears to be gaining more influence. If they cannot find a leader who can cast a more moderate, centrist vision that appeals to the public, their chances of regaining even a semblance of power in the next midterm elections are far from favorable.

There are certainly some politicians who could take up the mantle if they can successfully navigate these political waters. Newsom is currently working on his image, portraying himself as more of a sensible moderate than the far leftist we all know him to be. So far, he is the only one that might have a chance. Either way, it’s clear that Democrats better figure this out, because 2026 might come sooner than we think.