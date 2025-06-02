This Democrat Thinks a Mass Protest Movement Against Trump Is a Winning Idea – So He's Raising Millions

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) announced on Monday that he is launching a new political action committee (PAC) to oppose President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

The organization will shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to organizations to advocate against Trump’s policies, including possible cuts to Medicaid. It will also help to register younger Americans to vote.

The senator posted a video on social media in which he laid out the plan. He claims Trump “has unleashed a level of corruption that this country has just never seen before” and that “we’re watching the dismantling of our democracy and the transfer of power from the American people to a handful of crazy, rich, self-interested billionaires.”

The Trump regime is overwhelming the American people with chaos, with lies, with illegal actions, because they want us to believe that we're powerless. But that's the biggest lie of all. History tells us that mass mobilization beats a would-be autocrat. Now, we need to take the next step.

Murphy emphasized that “mobilization needs infrastructure” and that it requires “organizers, technology, logistics support.”

The purpose of the committee is “to support citizens and organizations who, right now, are mobilizing all over the country against Trump’s corruption.”

We're going to support students in Georgia and Pennsylvania who are fighting against Trump's assault on democracy. We're organizing doctors and nurses in Michigan, Louisiana, and Utah to stop Trump's cuts to Medicaid. Wherever there are Americans willing to stand up against this corruption, we want to be there with the resources that they need to mobilize us.

We can’t just build for the 2026 election. We need to raise resources RIGHT NOW to mobilize Americans against Trump’s corruption and thievery.



That’s why today Im launching a new fund - American Mobilization - to support citizen led protest all across the country. pic.twitter.com/SWwvYEJgof — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 2, 2025

During an interview with Politico, Murphy insisted that “if we don’t aggressively right now to organize and mobilize, we may not have our democracy in 2026.”

He added: “I’m a believer that the only thing that is ultimately going to stop Trump’s corruption and his destruction of democracy is mass mobilization.”

Murphy’s PAC expects to spend upwards of $2 million in the 2026 midterm cycle, an aide to the senator said. In the wake of Trump’s reelection, Murphy has worked to grow his profile and staked out ground as one of the Democratic Party’s most outspoken critics of the president’s efforts to bend institutions to his will. Murphy has appeared on numerous podcasts, held town halls across the country and churned out a steady stream of content on social media.

Murphy became even more hysterical, claiming he does not believe “it’s a foregone conclusion that there’s going to be an election in 2026 or 2028 for anybody to run in if we don’t do the work right now.”

Politico reported that the first recipients are Georgia Youth Justice and Project 26 Pennsylvania.

This could signal that Democrats are trying to find their footing. Since their massive losses in 2024, the party has been floundering and lacking clear leadership. It appears Murphy is one of several Democrats who want to fill this void.

Democrats are already relying on lawfare to stymie President Trump’s agenda on immigration, the economy, and other issues. This could open up a new dimension in their struggle for relevancy. It appears Murphy’s focus is on helping the party regain power in the next midterm elections instead of simply railing about how horrible Trump is. Still, the party has a long road ahead of them if they want to convince the public to trust them after four excruciating years of the Biden presidency.