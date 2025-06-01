Alleged Pro-Hamas Terrorist Who Injured Multiple Americans With Molotov Cocktails Has Been Identified

The individual who allegedly injured several people at a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, has been identified.

Various X accounts have identified a man named Mohamad Soliman as the person who allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at a group of people participating in a “Run for Their Lives” event aimed at advocating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Advertisement

One journalist indicated that Soliman allegedly disguised himself as a landscaper before carrying out the attack.

BREAKING: Authorities have arrested a man identified as Mohamad Soliman in connection with a suspected terror attack targeting a group of Jews in Boulder, CO.



Soliman allegedly disguised himself as a landscaper before throwing Molotov cocktails at the group, injuring several… pic.twitter.com/9JfBzux6hJ — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) June 1, 2025

The suspected terrorist shouted several pro-Palestinian phrases during and after the attack. “This will end when Palestine is free and for us,” he can be heard saying on video. He also ranted about “children being killed” in Gaza.

There it is. The alleged suspect after the attack where he threw Molotov cocktails at people saying “this will end when Palestine is free and for us” https://t.co/TbXWmYIlcf pic.twitter.com/nIg71dDDoa — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

BREAKING: Supporters at walk to remember Gaza hostages firebombed in Boulder, Colo.



There are several injuries.



"We are aware of & fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," said FBI director Patel. pic.twitter.com/fJMSdJvZpH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025

🚨 After trying to burn Jews alive in Boulder, Colorado today, Mohamad Soliman ranted about “children being killed” and “Until Palestine is free.”



You read that right.



He firebombed Jews—then played the victim.



This is the twisted ideology of Palestinianism:

Attack Jews, then… pic.twitter.com/Rx9QmtMTar — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 1, 2025

If you wanted a picture that perfectly captured what the "global intifada" actually is, @BHflyer5 just gave it to you https://t.co/0RGBo8i1CG pic.twitter.com/GBDWXF6qDJ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 1, 2025

Multiple injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

The incident comes after several media outlets falsely reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on Palestinian civilians in Gaza who were waiting to receive aid. They claimed Israeli soldiers killed at least 26 people and wounded 175, according to RedState’s Bonchie. Each of these claims were based on “health officials” and “witnesses” who were tied to the terrorist group Hamas.

One outlet indicated that “Israeli forces fired on crowds around 1,000 yards away from an aid site run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

Advertisement

However, it was later revealed that these reports lacked credible evidence. There were no pictures or video footage showing the alleged attack. Indeed, footage showed that no such event occurred. Palestinian civilians can be seen gathering in the area to receive aid without violence.