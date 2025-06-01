CNN Melted Down After the FBI Called the Boulder Firebombing of a Pro-Israel...
Alleged Pro-Hamas Terrorist Who Injured Multiple Americans With Molotov Cocktails Has Been Identified

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 01, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The individual who allegedly injured several people at a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, has been identified.

Various X accounts have identified a man named Mohamad Soliman as the person who allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at a group of people participating in a “Run for Their Lives” event aimed at advocating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

One journalist indicated that Soliman allegedly disguised himself as a landscaper before carrying out the attack. 

The suspected terrorist shouted several pro-Palestinian phrases during and after the attack. “This will end when Palestine is free and for us,” he can be heard saying on video. He also ranted about “children being killed” in Gaza.

Multiple injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

The incident comes after several media outlets falsely reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on Palestinian civilians in Gaza who were waiting to receive aid. They claimed Israeli soldiers killed at least 26 people and wounded 175, according to RedState’s Bonchie. Each of these claims were based on “health officials” and “witnesses” who were tied to the terrorist group Hamas. 

One outlet indicated that “Israeli forces fired on crowds around 1,000 yards away from an aid site run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

However, it was later revealed that these reports lacked credible evidence. There were no pictures or video footage showing the alleged attack. Indeed, footage showed that no such event occurred. Palestinian civilians can be seen gathering in the area to receive aid without violence.

