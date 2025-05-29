Dan Bongino Says They Found Bags of FBI Records Hidden Under Comey’s Watch

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino dropped another bombshell. This time, the center of focus was former FBI Director James Comey.

During a recent appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Bongino suggested that he and his team had discovered a trove of “hidden” documents created under Comey’s leadership. Comey became a controversial figure during the 2016 campaign when he absolved failed candidate Hillary Clinton in the email scandal. He became known for his virulent anti-Trump stances and involvement in the Russia collusion hoax.

Advertisement

The former FBI director was mentioned in the conversation regarding his recent episode involving seashells. Bongino said Comey “cannot control himself and his emotions” because “he is a big child.”

Let me tell you one more thing…Jim Comey taking a shot at the President. ‘Oh, look at me. I'm such a victim. The President's going after me.’ He's making a ton of money on this book. The only person that got prosecuted was the President. Jim Comey, we're finding stuff even now. Wait till you read the stuff that's coming out.

Co-host Lawrence Jones asked, “But does he still have loyalists in the building?”

Bongino replied:

Well, we were there a couple of weeks, and luckily, there were a lot of people up there who grabbed us by the arm the minute we came in and said, ‘Thank you for being here. We need to talk.’ There are people there who are really horrified at what happened. There was a room, and we found stuff, a lot of stuff.

“A hidden room,” Jones suggested.

“I wouldn't call it hidden, but hidden from us, at least, and not mentioned to us,” Bongino answered. “Then we found stuff in there. A lot of it's from the Comey era, and we are working our damndest right now to declassify.”

The deputy FBI director further stated that once the Bureau goes through the appropriate process to declassify the information, they will release their findings to the public. He also stated that the documents were “not processed through the normal procedure, digitizing it, putting in FBI records. We found it in bags, hiding under Jim Comey’s FBI.”

Bongino added: “You’re going to be stunned.”

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino says they found "hidden" records from James Comey's tenure as director.



"You're going to be stunned."



Is there a smoking gun here? Or just a nothingburger? pic.twitter.com/LAsL9a4jOk — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 29, 2025

This was not the only bombshell Bongino dropped during his appearance. He also announced that the FBI would release video footage showing that sexual predator and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein actually did commit suicide in 2019.

There is no telling what Bongino and his team could have found in this room. There could be all kinds of damning information related to Hillary Clinton and the Russiagate fiasco. Hopefully, this doesn’t turn out to be a nothingburger.