Dan Bongino Says How FBI Will Prove Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 29, 2025 12:30 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino announced that the agency would release a video to the public proving that there is no evidence that sexual predator and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his prison cell in 2019.

Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel made some waves earlier this month when they appeared to debunk a longstanding suspicion that Epstein did not commit suicide, as the authorities suggested. Many surmised that there was more to the story — especially given the dirt he likely had on several high-profile individuals.

During an appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Bongino repeated his claim. 

“I'm just telling you what we see in the file. I just want to be crystal clear on this. I am not asking anyone to believe me,” Bongino said. “I'm telling you what's there and what isn't. There is nothing in the file at this point on the Epstein case, and there's going to be a disclosure on this coming shortly.”

The deputy FBI director continued, explaining that there is video of the entire MCC Bay at the time of Epstein’s death. “We’re going to give the original so you don’t tink there were any shenanigans,” he said. “You’re going to see there’s no one there but him. There’s just nobody there.”

Bongino further stated that “there’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips, there is nothing.”

“There’s video clear as day. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out,” he added.

Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question
During an earlier interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, both Patel and Bongino affirmed that there is no evidence showing Epstein did not take his own life.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who's been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who's been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was,” Patel said.

This narrative has been hard for many to swallow given the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s crimes. It is doubtful that the video will do much to clear things up. Even if it seems clear that Epstein committed suicide, there will be questions related to his reasons for doing so. Was it that he simply wished to avoid accountability? Or was there more involved?

