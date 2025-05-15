Clarence Thomas Sends a Nukes Into the Left's National Injunctions
James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director James Comey has lost his mind. It was already bad enough when this man took random photos of himself in the woods, with little cryptic notes about life and the future. Some joked that he might run for president. None of that happened. Now, the ex-FBI chief who Donald Trump fired is posting death threats against his former boss, and he’s not being too subtle about it. 

There is only one way to read the “86 47” photo he posted on social media. The fact that this man wandered some beach to gather the items is also disturbing. Trump derangement syndrome is truly a sickness, and this one ironically should led to a visit from FBI agents as to what the hell Comey was thinking about killing the president.  

The caption read, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” 

He later deleted the post and said he didn't know what '86' meant. He's still in hot water with the real Feds.

Dude, seek help. 

UPDATE: Oh, c'mon, man.

UPDATE II: FBI Director Kash Patel is aware.

