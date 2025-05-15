James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help.

Former FBI Director James Comey has lost his mind. It was already bad enough when this man took random photos of himself in the woods, with little cryptic notes about life and the future. Some joked that he might run for president. None of that happened. Now, the ex-FBI chief who Donald Trump fired is posting death threats against his former boss, and he’s not being too subtle about it.
There is only one way to read the “86 47” photo he posted on social media. The fact that this man wandered some beach to gather the items is also disturbing. Trump derangement syndrome is truly a sickness, and this one ironically should led to a visit from FBI agents as to what the hell Comey was thinking about killing the president.
The caption read, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”
He later deleted the post and said he didn't know what '86' meant. He's still in hot water with the real Feds.
James Comey has shared a post on his Instagram page with a message of supporting the assassination of President Trump.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2025
Do you support consequences for this? pic.twitter.com/Mb8GAqcpKz
What is former FBI Director James Comey trying to say here, exactly? pic.twitter.com/6wzFLWfqWH— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 15, 2025
🚨 WTF?! Former FBI Director James Comey just essentially called for President Trump to be assas*inated on his Instagram.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2025
"86 47"
INSANE PERSON. He knows what he's doing here. pic.twitter.com/bkY4OG6lP5
While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as “a hit” on the sitting President of the United States—a message etched in the sand.— Taylor Budowich (@Taylor47) May 15, 2025
This is deeply concerning to all of us and is… pic.twitter.com/RF0Dl3t1JF
.@TheJusticeDept @FBI https://t.co/HuEodgj0xi— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2025
Former FBI director @Comey just posted this on Instagram— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 15, 2025
Looks like a threat against Trump to me pic.twitter.com/fx2WJb6SwF
Dude, seek help.
🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: FBI official tells us the Bureau has been made aware of this post from James Comey calling to "86 47."— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2025
The White House said it's being taken "seriously" and described it as "what can clearly be interpreted as 'a HIT' on the sitting President of the United… pic.twitter.com/idd2OZ4qad
Looks like James Comey is about to FO pic.twitter.com/mnb6Ui5pvR— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2025
UPDATE: Oh, c'mon, man.
UPDATE: James Comey deleted the post and is now pretending like he had no clue what the message meant https://t.co/elp496YXjW pic.twitter.com/5tN0DyKjoc— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025
UPDATE II: FBI Director Kash Patel is aware.
We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2025
