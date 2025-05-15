James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help.

Former FBI Director James Comey has lost his mind. It was already bad enough when this man took random photos of himself in the woods, with little cryptic notes about life and the future. Some joked that he might run for president. None of that happened. Now, the ex-FBI chief who Donald Trump fired is posting death threats against his former boss, and he’s not being too subtle about it.

There is only one way to read the “86 47” photo he posted on social media. The fact that this man wandered some beach to gather the items is also disturbing. Trump derangement syndrome is truly a sickness, and this one ironically should led to a visit from FBI agents as to what the hell Comey was thinking about killing the president.

The caption read, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

He later deleted the post and said he didn't know what '86' meant. He's still in hot water with the real Feds.

James Comey has shared a post on his Instagram page with a message of supporting the assassination of President Trump.



While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as “a hit” on the sitting President of the United States—a message etched in the sand.



This is deeply concerning to all of us and is… pic.twitter.com/RF0Dl3t1JF — Taylor Budowich (@Taylor47) May 15, 2025

Dude, seek help.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: FBI official tells us the Bureau has been made aware of this post from James Comey calling to "86 47."



The White House said it's being taken "seriously" and described it as "what can clearly be interpreted as 'a HIT' on the sitting President of the United… pic.twitter.com/idd2OZ4qad — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2025

UPDATE: Oh, c'mon, man.

UPDATE: James Comey deleted the post and is now pretending like he had no clue what the message meant https://t.co/elp496YXjW pic.twitter.com/5tN0DyKjoc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025

UPDATE II: FBI Director Kash Patel is aware.