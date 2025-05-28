The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push
Here's What Caused Debbie Wasserman Schultz's CNN Interview to Go Off the Rails
Wait, That's Why Politico Selected John Fetterman's Wife to Be in This Hypothetical...
One Tweet That Hilariously Summarized the Brawl at the Jersey Shore Over Memorial...
Defunding the Clowns
Elon Musk Shares His Thoughts on the 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Whitmer's Approach to Trump Is Paying Off
Jonathan Capehart's Frantic Jim Crow Delusions
Welcome to the Intifada, America
2 Good Things in One Big Bill
Despite Test Failure, SpaceX’s Starship Flight 9 Proves Bold Innovation Drives America’s S...
Will America Make the Same Immigration Mistakes As Europe?
Trump Whacks the Deep State
Tariffs and Tech: Vance’s MAGA Playbook for Building America’s Future
Tipsheet

Judge Nukes Trump's Executive Order Targeting Major Law Firm

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 28, 2025 7:15 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A federal judge issued a major rebuke to the Trump administration in a Tuesday ruling striking down an executive order targeting the law firm WilmerHale.

This case is one of several filed against the White House over President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which appear to be aimed at punishing various law firms that have crossed him in the past. 

Advertisement

US District Judge Richard J. Leon, a Bush appointee, began his opinion by noting that “The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting."

Leon described how President Trump singled out the firm because it had worked against his interests. It previously employed former special counsel Robert Mueller, who headed up the investigation into the Russia collusion hoax. Democrats and their allies in the activist media concocted the hoax to undermine and discredit the first Trump administration by deceiving the public into believing that the Trump campaign collaborated with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump’s executive order accused WilmerHale of subverting national justice. It imposed several penalties on the firm, including termination of federal contracts and suspension of security clearances. The president claimed the firm “abused its pro bono practice to engage in activities that undermine justice and the interests of the United States” and had “employ[ed] lawyers who weaponize the prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process and distort justice.”

Recommended

The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The order claimed the firm engaged in “obvious partisan representations to achieve political ends” and used DEI policies in its hiring practices. The president further accused WilmerHale of backing “the obstruction of efforts to prevent illegal aliens from committing horrific crimes and trafficking deadly drugs within our border.”

The order did not provide evidence supporting its allegations against WilmerHale.

The law firm contends that the executive order causes “cognizable injuries to its First Amendment rights,” according to Judge Leon.

The court rejected the administration’s arguments and found that the firm suffered real harm, including losing clients. “The WilmerHale Order is, on its face, retaliation for the firm’s protected speech,” Leon wrote. 

The judge ruled that Trump’s order was unconstitutional and that upholding it “would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!” The government is not empowered to punish a law firm for participating in litigation or advocacy the administration does not like. He permanently struck down the executive order.

Advertisement

Several other law firms have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration for using executive orders to target them. However, others have bent the knee, agreeing to the president’s demands. They committed to providing almost $1 billion in free legal services supporting causes that align with the administration’s priorities.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused Debbie Wasserman Schultz's CNN Interview to Go Off the Rails Matt Vespa
One Tweet That Hilariously Summarized the Brawl at the Jersey Shore Over Memorial Day Weekend Matt Vespa
The WNBA Just Had Their Jussie Smollett Moment Matt Vespa
Trans TikToker Melts Down Over Being Called 'Sir' at Disney Restaurant Sarah Arnold
Socialist Utopia John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push Matt Vespa
Advertisement