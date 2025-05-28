Judge Nukes Trump's Executive Order Targeting Major Law Firm

A federal judge issued a major rebuke to the Trump administration in a Tuesday ruling striking down an executive order targeting the law firm WilmerHale.

This case is one of several filed against the White House over President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which appear to be aimed at punishing various law firms that have crossed him in the past.

US District Judge Richard J. Leon, a Bush appointee, began his opinion by noting that “The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting."

Leon described how President Trump singled out the firm because it had worked against his interests. It previously employed former special counsel Robert Mueller, who headed up the investigation into the Russia collusion hoax. Democrats and their allies in the activist media concocted the hoax to undermine and discredit the first Trump administration by deceiving the public into believing that the Trump campaign collaborated with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump’s executive order accused WilmerHale of subverting national justice. It imposed several penalties on the firm, including termination of federal contracts and suspension of security clearances. The president claimed the firm “abused its pro bono practice to engage in activities that undermine justice and the interests of the United States” and had “employ[ed] lawyers who weaponize the prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process and distort justice.”

The order claimed the firm engaged in “obvious partisan representations to achieve political ends” and used DEI policies in its hiring practices. The president further accused WilmerHale of backing “the obstruction of efforts to prevent illegal aliens from committing horrific crimes and trafficking deadly drugs within our border.”

The order did not provide evidence supporting its allegations against WilmerHale.

The law firm contends that the executive order causes “cognizable injuries to its First Amendment rights,” according to Judge Leon.

The court rejected the administration’s arguments and found that the firm suffered real harm, including losing clients. “The WilmerHale Order is, on its face, retaliation for the firm’s protected speech,” Leon wrote.

The judge ruled that Trump’s order was unconstitutional and that upholding it “would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!” The government is not empowered to punish a law firm for participating in litigation or advocacy the administration does not like. He permanently struck down the executive order.

Several other law firms have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration for using executive orders to target them. However, others have bent the knee, agreeing to the president’s demands. They committed to providing almost $1 billion in free legal services supporting causes that align with the administration’s priorities.