More Law Firms Strike Deals With Trump to Avoid Punitive Executive Orders

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal between the White House and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, LLP.

Since taking office, the president has issued a slew of executive orders targeting law firms that have opposed him in the past. Several of these firms have worked out deals with the White House to avoid the impact of the orders.

In a post on Truth Social, the president explained that Cadwalader “will provide a total of at least $100 Million Dollars in pro bono Legal Services … to causes that President Trump and Cadwalader both support.”

These included veterans, Gold Star families, law enforcement, and first responders.

The firm has also agreed to help the administration combat antisemitism. “Cadwalader’s pro bono Committee will ensure that pro bono matters are consistent with these objectives, and that pro bono activities represent the full political spectrum, including Conservative ideals,” Trump wrote.

Cadwalader will also commit to using “Merit-Based Hiring, Promotion, and Retention” practices and will not “engage in illegal DEI discrimination and preferences.” It will also refrain from denying “representation to clients, such as members of politically disenfranchised groups and Government Officials, employees, and advisors, who have not historically received Legal representation from major National Law Firms, including in pro bono matters, and in support of non-profits, because of the personal political views of individual lawyers.”

Since returning to office in 2025, President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders targeting law firms that have opposed him through past investigations, representation of his political adversaries, or involvement in legal against his first administration.

Critics contend that the executive orders are retaliatory. But the White House claims they are aimed at preventing the “weaponization” of the legal system. The administration has so far targeted Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, Paul Weiss, Covington & Burling, Susman Godfrey, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Milbank, and Wilkie Farr & Gallagher.

The measures contain punitive measures seemingly intended to disrupt the law firms’ operations. They include suspending security clearances for attorneys, banning them from access to federal buildings, terminating federal contracts held by the firms or their clients, and restricting their ability to work with clients who conduct business with the federal government.

To justify these moves, the administration accuses the law firms of unethical conduct, partisan bias, or other actions.

Several of the targeted law firms have capitulated, as is the case with Cadwalader and others.

However, some firms are fighting back through lawsuits. Perkins Coie, which helped the 2016 Clinton campaign obtain opposition research in the form of the debunked Steele Dossier, filed suit against the administration in March.

The firm alleged that the order violated constitutional rights, including free speech and due process. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell granted the firm’s request for a temporary restraining order against the White House.

Several other firms, including Jenner & Block and WilmerHale filed their own lawsuits making similar claims. Judges in these cases also granted temporary restraining orders.