Democrats Should Shut the Hell Up About Trump's Pardons

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 28, 2025 2:30 PM
Democrats are big mad about President Donald Trump’s pardons. No, really, they are incensed. But, as usual, they are showing that their hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Trump recently pardoned Sheriff Scott Jenkins, who was convicted of accepting bribes, and reality television couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

These pardons, combined with Trump’s decision to pardon those the Justice Department railroaded over J6, have sent Democrats into a full-on meltdown.

Former Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer has been slamming the White House since she was fired earlier this year. During an interview, she argued that “Pardons are normally reserved for people who show remorse for a crime they have been convicted of and who have actually served at least some and typically all of their sentence and have shown personal growth and rehabilitation during that time.”

She claimed the Trump administration “appears to be using pardons in a completely different and new way, which is to reward people who demonstrate political loyalty to the administration.”

Others on the left took to social media to whine about the pardons as well.

Here’s the thing, people could make valid arguments about why they disagree with Trump’s pardons. I certainly don’t agree with all of them. However, Democrats going apoplectic about the issue when they had little to say about former President Joe Biden’s questionable pardons is laughable.

On his way out of the White House, Biden pardoned Hunter Biden, his son, and several members of his family for any federal crimes committed during a certain time period. He also preemptively pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley, his political allies.

But that wasn’t all.

Biden also issued pardons for several members of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 and police officers to shield them from accountability. These were 100 percent political pardons, and very few Democrats had an unkind word to say about it.

These people don’t care about questionable pardons. They only care about the party of the person doing it, which is why these people should be taken as seriously as a platypus wearing a clown outfit.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

