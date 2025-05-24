Ex-Obama Aide Laments How Trump Has Taken Over the Obama Coalition
Pete Hegseth Places Restrictions on Reporters Covering the Pentagon to Stop Leaks

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 24, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has put more restrictions in place for members of the media as the Trump administration works to prevent leaks to the press.

The administration stated that the new restrictions are aimed at protecting classified information. However, critics argue that the rules go against the White House’s claims of transparency.

From Fox News:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued stricter orders on Friday for journalists accessing the Pentagon building, as the Trump administration places further restrictions on the press.

The new rules ban credentialed reporters from most of the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, without official approval and escort, Hegseth said in a memorandum.

Hegseth described the protection of classified national intelligence information and sensitive unclassified information on operational security as "an unwavering imperative for the Department."

"While the Department remains committed to transparency, the Department is equally obligated to protect [Classified National Security Information] and sensitive information - the unauthorized disclosure of which could put the lives of U.S. Service members in danger," the secretary said.

Members of the Pentagon’s press corps will be required to sign a form pledging to protect sensitive information. They will also wear new badges that identify them as journalists.

In a memo, Hegseth stated that the department anticipates “a forthcoming announcement of additional security measures and enhanced scrutiny on the issuance of [credentials.]”

The Pentagon and other federal agencies have struggled to stem the tide of leaked information to the press. It fired three officials last month for leaking sensitive information.

The Department of Homeland Security has taken other measures to deal with leaks, including requiring some employees to take lie detector tests.

However, journalists have expressed concerns about the new requirements, according to CNN. Some have characterized them as “a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what its military is doing.”

The Pentagon Press Association, which represents journalists who cover military affairs, released a statement noting that it has been trying to connect with Hegseth “to keep in place a professional working relationship that has persisted for decades.”

The organization said it is “puzzled” as to why Hegseth “is devoting such attention to restricting Pentagon media instead of engaging with it as senior leaders have long done.”

Mike Balsam, president of the National Press Club, argued that “Restricting access doesn’t protect national security. It undermines public trust.”

