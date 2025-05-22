Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of...
Grieving Father of Murdered Israeli Embassy Staffer Reveals What's Ironic About His Daught...
'Absolutely Out of Control': Trump Torches Judge Who Tried Blocking Deportations of Rapist...
Voters Were Asked Who Represents the Democrats — The Answers Say It All
Trump’s New MAHA Commission Drops First Report — And It’s Worse Than We...
VIP
Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic: Sure the Press Lied About Biden, but No...
VIP
Vermont Governor Pledges to Veto Gun Control Measure
DHS Terminates Harvard's Student Visa Program. The University Responds.
Ramaphosa Probably Should Have Double Checked His Guest's Story Before Bringing Him to...
SCOTUS Hands Trump Another Victory, This Time on Firing Independent Agency Leaders
Israeli Embassy Suspect Charged With Murder After Wednesday Night's Shooting
CNN Anchor Worried About Pro-Hamas Optics After Tragic Murder of Israeli Embassy Staffers
Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Were Murdered Last Night. Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted.
Chairman Comer Continues His Investigation Into Biden’s Decline
Tipsheet

This Is Why Homeland Security Employees are Taking Lie Detector Tests

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 22, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The Homeland Security Department (DHS) has been administering lie detector tests to employees to root out those who might be leaking sensitive information to the press.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal reported that DHS, along with several other federal agencies, has been trying to prevent employees from providing sensitive information to media outlets — especially those that are clearly biased against the Trump administration.

Polygraph exams have long been a routine tool used inside intelligence agencies, including DHS, as part of security clearances, job applications and certain investigations. But under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s direction, they have been used to search for leaks of information that Noem and her top deputies consider disloyal or embarrassing, according to current and former officials familiar with the practice. The information the employees are accused of leaking often isn’t classified, the people said.

The exams are being administered by a little-known office inside the Transportation Security Administration, the part of DHS commonly known for screening passengers and baggage at airports. Under previous administrations, agents within TSA’s polygraph program worked on criminal or administrative investigations, according to the department’s website, and the program was used, for example, to test airport employees accused of theft of a passenger’s property.

Several employees at immigration agencies—along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a part of DHS that President Trump has moved to dismantle—have been asked to take polygraph exams, the people said. Those who have been asked to take exams range from top staffers in agency leadership to employees in media offices within the department who are authorized to speak with reporters but are suspected of sharing unapproved information.

Recommended

Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While federal agencies have used lie detector tests on employees in the past, The Journal’s report suggests that the DHS, under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership has expanded far beyond what has been seen in the past.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The Journal that the agency is unapologetic about its efforts to root out leakers that undermine national security.”

She further explained that the department is “agnostic about your standing, tenure, political appointment, or status as a career civil servant—we will track down leakers and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law” and that “Information doesn’t have to be classified to be confidential or not for public consumption.”

It appears the strategy may have produced some results, according to the report.

Some employees have been placed on administrative leave following their polygraphs, while others have resigned rather than take the exams, according to people familiar with the dynamics inside DHS.

I’m of two minds on this one.

Yes, the Trump administration has had serious problems with leaks. This is especially true when it comes to people feeding information to a hostile press whose only agenda is to get Democrats elected. In most cases, it is likely not appropriate for certain employees to take it upon themselves to divulge sensitive information that could do more harm than good.

Advertisement

On the other hand, this raises an important question. What about whistleblowers? Tom Devine, legal director for the Government Accountability Project, told The Wall Street Journal the practice could violate federal laws that shield whistleblowers from being threatened.

What happens when corrupt officials in DHS or other agencies engage in nefarious behavior? We have already seen that in many cases, those exposing malfeasance often aren’t heard until they go to the press. Moreover, it is not uncommon for corrupt officials to target whistleblowers. The threat of polygraph tests could easily be used to cow people into silence, or to punish them if they come forward with information the American public needs to know.

This could happen under any administration — especially among mid or low-level employees and managers. There should definitely be a balance between smoking out malevolent leakers and protecting those who discover corruption. 

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships

Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47  at checkout to get 74% off!

Tags: KRISTI NOEM DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education Matt Vespa
SCOTUS Hands Trump Another Victory, This Time on Firing Independent Agency Leaders Rebecca Downs
CNN Anchor Worried About Pro-Hamas Optics After Tragic Murder of Israeli Embassy Staffers Rebecca Downs
Let’s Roll the Dice on Primarying These RINOs Kurt Schlichter
DHS Terminates Harvard's Student Visa Program. The University Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education Matt Vespa
Advertisement