Tipsheet

Inside the Left’s Weird New Push to Paint Trump As Mentally Unfit

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 24, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Left-wing media very much wants President Donald Trump to have dementia. At first, they began peddling this narrative to distract from former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Now, they are likely using it for a similar reason.

The Insider published a so-called “investigation” into Trump’s supposed cognitive issues during his second term. It enlisted several mental health professionals to support their narrative. Dr. Bandy Lee, formerly of Yale University, claimed the president is showing clear signs of early dementia. These signs include reduced vocabulary, incoherence, impulsivity, and “paraphasias,” which is when someone replaces incorrect or distorted words with the intended ones.

In fact, these experts were so desperate to convince the nation that Trump has the same problems as Biden that 50 of them signed a statement in 2024 warning of Trump’s “perseveration,” “inappropriate or vague statements,” and a pattern of narcissistic and profane speech. “There are cases where a person wears a ‘mask of sanity’ and appears perfectly functional — but it’s just a disguise,” Dr. Lee said.

Pelosi Brutally Mocked After Claiming This Is the Reason She Entered Politics Sarah Arnold
CNN recently published an article claiming the Trump administration “quietly” removed the official transcript database showcasing the president’s speeches and appearances. They replaced the transcript with YouTube videos. This is a break from tradition in which a president’s remarks were published in full online. HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte claimed the White House has been “excluding many of his most unhinged comments” from the website. 

The implication is that the White House is removing transcripts to cover up Trump’s supposed cognitive decline.

Then we have The Daily Beast, which published a piece detailing how Timothy L. O’Brien, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg Opinion, also pretended the president has dementia. He said that Trump is afraid he might experience a similar mental downturn as his father, who suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s. You might be less than shocked to find that O’Brien provided no evidence to support his assertions. 

President Trump is no spring chicken. But even at 78 years old, he clearly does not have dementia. Anyone can see that Trump does not have anything close to the same issues Biden has.

But the media still needs that distraction, even though Biden is no longer in office. Why? Because they have been lying about Biden’s condition for four years, and now, some journalists have decided to be honest about it.

The fact that the media and the Democratic Party tried to deceive the American public about Biden’s issues is not exactly a good look for the left. So now, they have to pretend the same thing is happening with President Trump to create an illusion of moral equivalency. It won’t work, of course. But this never stopped them from trying before, has it?

