After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Ex-Biden Staffers Start Spilling More Details...And It's Beyond Damning

Like during the aftermath of the CNN debate in the 2024 election, Joe Biden's staff has more leaks than the Iraqi Navy. They cower in fear of this cantankerous man, but when they smell blood in the water, they spill all the details. Weeks after that debate implosion, which led to his booting from the Democratic ticket, the staff leaks were numerous and damning.

Advertisement

Now, with the prostate cancer diagnosis, an affliction that Joe was likely suffering for years, more aides are leaking details, from knowing that something else might be off besides his mental health to whether he took the Prostate-Specific Antigen test at all. They feared another cover-up was happening. No, it was happening, folks.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and brother of Rahm Emanuel, said that this stage four metastatic cancer doesn’t magically appear. It takes years; Biden likely had it at the start of his presidency. It wasn’t disclosed.

The question is whether this test was administered. You can’t just take the president’s blood. However, at Biden’s age, this screening is an annual chore. It likely would have shown elevated levels. The New York Post had numerous aides come forward, some of whom alluded that Biden’s doctor isn’t discreet, and a PSA test would’ve led to a paper trail that the White House didn’t want at the time. We have another cover-up. Yet, some ran interference for Biden’s doctor (via NY Post):

“I just don’t know how they just, kind of find this out on a Friday, and it’s this far advanced and serious,” the Biden White House aide said. “[If it’s] in the bones, there’s gotta be a discomfort … I think they just didn’t test.” Another longtime aide to Biden questioned why his presidential physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, didn’t perform a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, one of the most common ways to screen for prostate cancer. The test was not mentioned on Biden’s February 2024 physical report, his last such exam while in office. “I think the likely scenario, knowing Kevin O’Connor pretty well, is that they had a discussion on what a PSA test is, and they decided not to do one because it would likely be elevated and cause a story, since a lot of older men have high PSAs that are false positives,” this source said. “A blood test has a paper trail. They probably just didn’t do the test. I think it would leak if he had a PSA test they tried to bury.” “What’s ironic,” this person added, “is that if they didn’t give the president a PSA test because of the potential for optics of a possible false positive, that decision is ultimately going to lead to his death because they could have caught it earlier.” […] Both of The Post’s sources said they had trouble believing that O’Connor — known as “Doc” — had diagnosed Biden’s cancer while he was in office or that the loyal physician, who also worked with Biden during his vice presidency, would have known about any symptoms. “Frankly, residence staff talk. It would have gotten out,” said the former White House staffer. “I just know Doc could not have lived with himself if he knew this was happening and he didn’t do everything he could. Also, Doc isn’t discreet. Yes, he’s a doctor, but he’s always chatting.” O’Connor was never allowed to brief the press on his annual assessments of Biden’s health. He gave a single interview to a news outlet, proclaiming the then-president’s health was ‘excellent” last July when a Post reporter spotted him on the White House driveway and filmed a Q&A.

Sorry, the timelines don’t lie. Someone had to have known. And please, when Lady MacBeth issued an order, you bet it was followed. Cancer this advanced, and no one knew. It’s simply unbelievable. Also, given the length the Democrats and the media went to hide Biden’s mental health circus, which up until recently we thought was the worst of the scandal, the trust balance with this clown car is negative. We can’t trust anything the Biden team says because they’re bonafide liars. Also, with this development comes the 2022 slip-up that likely wasn't:

Nearly three years ago, Joe Biden said he had cancer.



In light of his diagnosis, did he say the quiet part out loud? https://t.co/DJ9GDgFq1u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2025

Knowingly keeping a sick, dementia-ridden man in the driver’s seat in a craven attempt to hold onto is unsurprising behavior exhibited by today’s Democratic Party. Also, Jill Biden, you allowed this to happen, didn’t you? You are an awful, miserable woman.

It’s also clear again that the Biden White House was clueless, which explains so much regarding the country's state once this crime lord left.

I have questions about what was causing recurring bruises/scabs on Biden's left hand during his presidency pic.twitter.com/Msa3tHOvia — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 19, 2025