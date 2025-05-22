'Absolutely Out of Control': Trump Torches Judge Who Tried Blocking Deportations of Rapists, Murderers

President Donald Trump savaged a federal judge who claimed his administration violated a court order when it sent eight migrants convicted of several crimes to South Sudan.

Judge Brian E. Murphy on Wednesday ruled that the White House violated his earlier order to refrain from deporting migrants to countries other than the ones they came from without providing 15 days’ notice informing them of their deportation.

“A Federal Judge in Boston, who knew absolutely nothing about the situation, or anything else, has ordered that EIGHT of the most violent criminals on Earth curtail their journey to South Sudan, and instead remain in Djibouti,” President Trump wrote in a Thursday post on Truth Social. “He would not allow these monsters to proceed to their final destination. This is not the premise under which I was elected President, which was to PROTECT our Nation.”

The Judges are absolutely out of control, they’re hurting our Country, and they know nothing about particular situations, or what they are doing — And this must change, IMMEDIATELY! Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States will put an END to the quagmire that has been caused by the Radical Left. If this is not worked out quickly, and the World is watching, our Country will be under siege again, with hundreds of thousands of hardened criminals, “BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS.” We were also forced to leave behind, in order to watch these hardened thugs, a large number of ICE Officers, who would otherwise be in the United States, protecting our Citizens.

The individuals the administration deported to South Sudan were from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The Trump administration stated that the migrants were convicted of a series of egregious crime, such as robbery, battery, sexual assault, murder, sexually assaulting children, and other offenses.

During an emergency hearing, Judge Murphy argued that “The eight migrants aboard theplane were not given a meaningful opportunity to object that the deportation could put them in anger.” Instead, the authorities deported them without the required notice, “leaving them no chance to contact lawyers who could object in court.”

The White House pushed back, claiming confusion about the April injunction requiring notice. ICE officials argued that the migrants not only had criminal records, but that they also had chances to express concerns about being deported. “These represent the true national security threats,” said acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

The administration also claimed the migrants' home countries would not accept them.

Trump admin says it’s deporting 8 ‘monstrous and barbaric’ illegal migrants to one of the poorest countries on Earth https://t.co/gFEdv5rMgr pic.twitter.com/U0SUqPmGH2 — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2025

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan also slammed the judge, claiming, “We see activist judges stepping in in a way that we have never seen before, to put criminals first and not the American people.”

South Sudanese authorities expressed opposition to taking in the migrants, explaining that if they were taken to their country, they would investigate and deport them “to their correct country.”

It's not clear whether the Trump administration will be allowed to deport migrants to a war zone like South Sudan. But the reality is that if these people have been convicted of these horrific crimes, they should have no place in the United States, regardless of where they end up.