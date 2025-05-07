Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
Trump Isn't Budging on China Tariffs
Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot...
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State...
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Trump to Resettle 12,000 Refugees
VIP
California's Celebration of High-Speed Rail Project Lacking a Little Something
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Resched...
The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson...
Bipartisan Pair of Senators Introduce Bill Surrounding Rideshare Safety
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than...
VIP
Just Like Journalism Itself, Journalism Awards Are Also Thoroughly Politicized
Tipsheet

We Finally Know Why the Epstein Files Still Aren’t Public

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 07, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday explained the delay in releasing files on billionaire and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump on the campaign trail repeatedly promised to release the Epstein Files, including the rumored list of clients with whom the billionaire trafficked children. So far, there has been no substantive release of information about the child abuser’s crimes.

Advertisement

While speaking with reporters, Bondi was asked whether the files would ever get released. “It’s just the volume,” Bondi answered. “That’s what they’re going through right now.”

Bondi further stated that the FBI is combing through “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn” and that “there are hundreds of victims.”

The attorney general did release the “first phase” of declassified files related to Epstein in February. Her office gave first access to a group of online influencers in binders. Several of these individuals were photographed holding up the binders. But there wasn’t much in the way of new information contained in the first batch of documents.

Bondi later sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel instructing him to investigate whether FBI agents are hiding the documents. She claimed that some information was missing from the first phase. 

In the letter, Bondi notes that she “repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents.”

The attorney general indicated that she found out that “the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

However, the Bureau “never disclosed the existence of these files” even though she had repeatedly requested them.

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There have not been many updates since February, which has frustrated many who believe the public deserves to know the full scope of Epstein’s crimes.

The matter re-emerged last month when Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims and a key witness, allegedly committed suicide after posting a series of disturbing Instagram posts. She had recently been in a car accident.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family stated. “She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.” 

Giuffre was among the first and most outspoken voices demanding justice for Epstein’s crimes, calling for charges not just against him but also those who enabled his abuse. Many other survivors later said her bravery empowered them to come forward. She also played a key role in assisting law enforcement, offering vital evidence that helped prosecute Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and supported broader investigations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Advertisement

However, her father told journalist Piers Morgan that he believes “sombody got to her.” It is unknown how long it will take for the public to see the file, as the administration has indicated it does not have a timeline for the release.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet Katie Pavlich
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than We Thought. Rebecca Downs
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State Fuming Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement