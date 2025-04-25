Virginia Giuffre, Key Witness In Epstein Scandal, Dies by Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre died on Thursday by suicide after troubling Instagram posts. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to NBC News that she had committed suicide at her farm in Western Australia.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family stated. “She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Giuffre was among the first and most outspoken voices demanding justice for Epstein’s crimes, calling for charges not just against him but also those who enabled his abuse. Many other survivors later said her bravery empowered them to come forward. She also played a key role in assisting law enforcement, offering vital evidence that helped prosecute Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and supported broader investigations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

She also claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her at age 17. In 2021, she filed a federal lawsuit against him, which he chose to settle in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. He has consistently denied having any sexual contact with her.

Most recently, she posted photos from a hospital bed on social media, revealing that doctors had given her only days to live following a severe car accident. She said her vehicle was struck by a school bus going over 60 mph, resulting in kidney failure.

However, just three days later, a spokesman for Giuffre said she had "made a mistake" and had not intended to share the post publicly.