Delta Air Lines Plane Carrying 200 Passengers Catches Fire on Runway

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 200 passengers caught fire on Monday at Orlando International Airport.

Video footage circulating on social media shows flames and smoke rising from the body of the plane as it sits on the tarmac.

BREAKING: 🚨 People seen evacuating Delta Air Lines flight DL1213 at Orlando International Airport after engine bursts into flames.pic.twitter.com/kjpfszrzge https://t.co/j96laf51YO — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 21, 2025

‼️🇺🇸 BREAKING: A Delta Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport had an engine fire, causing passengers to have to evacuate on the tarmac. 👀 pic.twitter.com/y9y6USMY7c — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) April 21, 2025

A Delta flight just caught on fire at the Orlando Airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/kmksyx5QIu — Dylan (@dylangwall) April 21, 2025

#BREAKING: A Delta plane flying from Orlando to Toronto experienced an engine fire.



Emergency chutes were deployed, allowing passengers to escape safely.



No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/0AVD8pFWrc — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) April 21, 2025

Fox 35 reported that there were no injuries during the incident.

The Airbus A330 was scheduled to depart for Atlanta with 200 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots on board. According to a Delta spokesperson, flight crews followed established safety procedures after noticing flames in the tailpipe of one of the jet’s two engines. "Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.

Other footage shows the emergency slides being deployed. Customers have returned to the terminal building and will receive food and beverages, according to ClickOrlando.

Thankful for the ground crew in Orlando (@MCO) and crew of @Delta DL1213 for safely evacuating everyone following an engine fire before takeoff. pic.twitter.com/cPWpeDQWqs — Kyle Becker (@beckerkw) April 21, 2025

Delta Air Lines stated it will “bring in additional aircraft to help get customers to their final destinations.” The fire has been contained.

In February, multiple people were injured in a Delta Air Lines plane crash at an airport in Toronto. The authorities believed at the time that the crash could have been the result of a communication error.