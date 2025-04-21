More Democrats Have Landed in El Salvador
So, That's Why a New Mexico Judge Had to Resign
Something Is Off About That Pete Hegseth Op-Ed in Politico
VIP
The Establishment Is Terrified
Have You Heard of This 'Dark Woke' Phenomenon?
Mass Shooter Who Targeted Hispanics in Racially Motivated Assault Pleads Guilty
Trump Cabinet Member Robbed at DC Restaurant
Everyone Needs to Cut RFK Jr. a Break
VIP
It's Time to Protect Veterans' Gun Rights From the VA
VIP
One Group of Illegal Aliens Afraid of Deportation Are Leaving the US and...
White House: 'Fake News' That They're on the Hunt for Pete Hegseth's Replacement
Was That 'Maryland Father' the Unluckiest Man Ever? Or Just a Member...
Rep. James Clyburn Blames Media for Democrats Doing So Poorly
Here’s What Small Business Owners Really Think of DOGE
Tipsheet

Delta Air Lines Plane Carrying 200 Passengers Catches Fire on Runway

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 21, 2025 12:39 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 200 passengers caught fire on Monday at Orlando International Airport.

Video footage circulating on social media shows flames and smoke rising from the body of the plane as it sits on the tarmac.

Advertisement

Fox 35 reported that there were no injuries during the incident.

The Airbus A330 was scheduled to depart for Atlanta with 200 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots on board.

According to a Delta spokesperson, flight crews followed established safety procedures after noticing flames in the tailpipe of one of the jet’s two engines.

"Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.

Recommended

The Sad Trombone Blows for Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Other footage shows the emergency slides being deployed. Customers have returned to the terminal building and will receive food and beverages, according to ClickOrlando.

Delta Air Lines stated it will “bring in additional aircraft to help get customers to their final destinations.” The fire has been contained.

In February, multiple people were injured in a Delta Air Lines plane crash at an airport in Toronto. The authorities believed at the time that the crash could have been the result of a communication error.

Tags: FLORIDA AIRLINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Sad Trombone Blows for Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Have You Heard of This 'Dark Woke' Phenomenon? Jeff Charles
Something Is Off About That Pete Hegseth Op-Ed in Politico Matt Vespa
Was That 'Maryland Father' the Unluckiest Man Ever? Or Just a Member of MS-13? Guy Benson
So, That's Why a New Mexico Judge Had to Resign Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Sad Trombone Blows for Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement