New York AG Letitia James Breaks Her Silence on Fraud Allegations

New York Attorney General Letitia James has broken her silence on the fraud allegations against her.

James had been at the forefront of the Democratic effort to weaponize the criminal justice system against President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign. She, along with several others, sought to use politically motivated prosecutions against the president to influence the outcome of the race.

That strategy failed, and now James is facing allegations of fraud. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte referred James to the Justice Department, alleging mortgage fraud related to multiple real estate deals. He claimed she falsified records to secure home loans. This includes a Virginia property she listed as her “principal residence” in 2023 while still serving as New York’s top cop.

James posted an interview on social media in which she finally addressed the allegations, calling them “baseless” and “nothing more than a revenge tour.”

My office was successful in securing a $454 million judgment against Donald Trump and others for exaggerating the value of his assets. He engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud and the interest is accruing each and every day while the case is on appeal in the first department. It's important that individuals know that this is nothing more than the continuation of the tour. He went after law firms universities, immigrants, women. Thousands of federal employees right now are unemployed, our government is in chaos and in disarray. Medicaid, Social Security, CFPB and the list goes on and on and on.

The attorney general further contended that her office “is leading the fight” against many of President Trump’s executive orders, which have no legal import at all, have no legal significance, and we are standing up for the rights and privileges of New Yorkers and Americans.”

She concluded: “I will not be silenced. I will not be bullied, I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone. No one is above the law, including the president of these United States.”

"I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied. I will. not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone." pic.twitter.com/bAb4TgIRod — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 18, 2025

In other words, members of the Trump administration are using the legal system to go after James for doing what she accused the president of doing.

Pulte’s referral pointed to other discrepancies in the attorney general’s mortgage history, such as misrepresenting the unit count of a Brooklyn property and fraudulently listing her father as her spouse on other applications. “While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications,” Pulte wrote.

Documents show James allegedly granted power of attorney to a relative to handle the Virginia purchase. She secured a $218,780 mortgage under fraudulent conditions, Pulte alleged.

President Trump earlier this week torched James in a post on Truth Social. “Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.