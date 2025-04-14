Trump Just Napalmed 'Wacky Crook' Who Tried to Weaponize the Justice System Against Him

President Donald Trump on Monday eviscerated New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was part of the effort to weaponize the criminal justice system against Trump during the 2024 campaign.

The president, in a post on Truth Social, posted an article containing fraud allegations against James. “Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY. Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office,” Trump wrote.

The article, published by RVMNews, described suspicions about a real estate purchase James made in 2023, just before she filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is now facing questions surrounding a real estate transaction she executed in August 2023—just weeks before she filed a high-profile civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump. The document in question, a Specific Power of Attorney signed by James, is raising legal concerns about whether she may have misrepresented her intent to establish a principal residence in Virginia, potentially impacting her eligibility to hold office in New York or exposing her to legal liability. The issue was flagged by Sam E. Antar, a former certified public accountant and convicted fraudster who now works in forensic accounting. Antar gained notoriety in the 1980s for his role as the CFO of Crazy Eddie, a now-defunct electronics retailer involved in one of the largest financial fraud cases of the decade. After a plea deal, Antar turned his efforts toward uncovering white-collar crime.

On his website, Antar alleged that James signed a declaration stating her intent to make a Virginia property her “principal residence,” just before launching the civil fraud claim against Trump.

A specific power of attorney James signed contained the following statement: “I HEREBY DECLARE that I intend to occupy this property as my principal residence.”

This statement conflicts would New York Public Officers Law, which mandates that the attorney general reside in the state for five consecutive years before being elected to the position. If she established residency in Virginia – even temporarily – it could mean she has automatically forfeited her position in office under state law.

Letitia James committed mortgage fraud when she falsely claimed financial hardship to get a 2.7% government HAMP refinance loan in 2011. She was making around $ 176,000 per year from NYC city council and from renting her apartments at the time ($ 14,600 per month). pic.twitter.com/p73q1kNG4e — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) April 6, 2025

Santar’s report further illustrated the timing and financial issues with this story. The Virginia property required both co-borrowers to occupy it as their principal residence within 60 days. This would place the deadline within the period that James was pursuing her case against Trump in New York.

“This signed power of attorney is a smoking gun on its own, completely separate from how the mortgage might be interpreted. It stands as a clear declaration of intent from a sitting New York Attorney General to establish principal residency in another state,” Santar wrote.

While joint ownership arrangements sometimes involve owners with different primary residences, this case is different. The declaration in the power of attorney specifically states James’s intention to make the property her principal residence, and the mortgage requires both borrowers to establish residency. This raises questions about whether such a declaration was made primarily to secure preferential mortgage terms. Importantly, this is not an isolated incident—discrepancies in James’s mortgage filings appear to follow a longer-term pattern, raising broader questions about disclosure consistency. If James never intended to make the Norfolk property her principal residence despite signing a document explicitly stating that intention, the declaration may constitute misrepresentation under federal fraud statutes. This would be particularly problematic for someone who has prosecuted others for similar misrepresentations in property matters.

James’ 2023 financial disclosure statement does not mention the purchase of the home. New York ethics guidelines would have required her to disclose the transaction.

If this report is true, James might be in for some political trouble – assuming legacy media actually covers it. So far, there has been no mention of the allegations, which might tell us all we need to know.

Either way, if folks on the right make a big enough deal about the allegations, even left-wing media will be forced to cover it at some point.