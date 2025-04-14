Sen. Lieawatha Demands Investigation Into Trump Administration – Wait Until You Hear Why

Democrats are still trying to con the nation into believing President Donald Trump and his allies engaged in insider trading after he instituted a 90-day pause on the global tariffs he announced earlier this month.

Sen. Elizabeth “Lieawatha” Warren (D-MA) recently capitalized on this hoax by calling on the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an investigation into the Trump administration over the matter. She believes it makes sense to combat government corruption by squandering taxpayer dollars on yet another politically motivated investigation.

During an appearance with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” Warren discussed the tariffs. “Specifically on China, can you detail what exactly you would be doing differently than President Trump?” Tapper asked.

Warren replied, acknowledging that “tariffs can be an important tool in the toolbox when used in targeted ways.”

She continued, “But right now, what we’ve got is chaos and corruption. Donald Trump has imposed a tariff on everyone, everywhere, on all products.”

You might be less than surprised to find out this statement is as true as Warren’s native American ancestry. Yes, Trump’s tariffs cover a multitude of goods, but it does not apply to all products. And this, ladies and germs, is why we refer to her as “Lieawatha.”

Warren accused Trump of trying to “shut down all trade” amid the trade war with China.

And now in this trade war with China that basically tries to shut down all trade. And then, right out in plain view, as if the chaos weren't enough, he adds a nice layer of corruption for everyone to see, and that is a special, special deal for his CEO donor, and that is an exception to the China deal for iPhones.

The senator argued that “You can’t get an economy strong and moving forward when it's loaded with chaos and corruption. Investors will not invest in the United States when Donald Trump is playing red light, green light with tariffs and saying, ‘Oh, and for my special donors, you get a special exception.’

Warren’s comments appear to reference Trump’s decision to exempt electronics from the 145 percent reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports.

BREAKING: President Trump says he "helped Apple's Tim Cook recently" just days after clarifying electronics are exempt from 145% reciprocal tariffs.



How is it decided who gets helped? — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 14, 2025

Tapper brought up the 90-day pause Trump enacted to give other nations and the US economy a reprieve from falling stock market prices and other potential consequences of the tariff strategy.

“You called for the SEC to investigate whether President Trump intentionally manipulated the market or covered for insider trading when he told Americans on Truth Social and in the Oval Office that they should go invest in the stock market before he announced that pause on the tariffs and the market soared afterwards,” he said. “Have you seen any actual evidence that insider trading was going on instead of the … general advice he gave for people to invest?’

Sen. Elizabeth "Lieawatha" Warren explains why she called for an SEC investigation into President Trump.



She and her comrades are accusing him of "insider trading" after 90-day pause on tariffs.



"It's entirely appropriate to have an investigation to make sure that Donald Trump,… pic.twitter.com/w3LX2gYhv0 — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 14, 2025

Warren replied, “Well, there are people who have looked at what happened to purchases and to calls just before he made that announcement that caused the stock market to skyrocket.”

“That's what investigations are for,” she continued. “It's entirely appropriate to have an investigation to make sure that Donald Trump, Donald Trump's family, Donald Trump's inner circle, didn't get advanced information and trade on that information.”

The lawmaker argued that “we should have a rule that no one in Congress can trade in any individual stocks. No senator, no representative.”

So, basically, Warren has no evidence that there was any insider trading going on. Unless, of course, she wants investigations into every American who invested in the stock market after seeing Trump’s exceedingly public exhortation to do so. But that would be a lot of arrests and convictions to manage, would it not?