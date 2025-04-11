Ex-MSNBC Analyst Read the Book About the 2024 Election. His Takeaway About Kamala...
Tipsheet

Desperate Democrats Really Hope This New Line of Attack Against Trump Will Work

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 11, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Democrats have begun promoting the narrative that President Donald Trump and his allies engaged in insider trading related to the tariff war.

Several high-profile leftists have called for an investigation into the matter after the president wrote a post on social media suggesting it was a “great time to buy” stocks shortly before he announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, NBC News reported.

Congressional Democrats are questioning whether President Donald Trump and his allies may have improperly acted on his suggestion Wednesday that it was a “great time to buy” stocks shortly before announcing he was cutting back on some of his new tariffs — a move that made the markets go up.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Thursday that Democrats "need to get to the bottom of the possible stock manipulation that is unfolding before the American people, including what if any advanced knowledge did members of the House Republican Conference have of Trump’s decision to pause the reckless tariffs that he put into place?"

"There are several members of Congress who will be aggressively demanding answers and transparency, particularly as it relates to the stock purchase decisions that may have occurred over the last few days," Jeffries told reporters when asked if he believes lawmakers may have done something illegal or violated ethics laws.

The White House has denied the allegations, explaining that “It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and Americans about their economic security in the face of nonstop media fearmongering.”

NBC News acknowledged, “There is no evidence that Trump was trying to manipulate markets or that he – or any of his advisers and allies – acted on inside information.”

Nevertheless, The Desperate Democrats™ are still running with the narrative. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), in a post on X, suggested, “An insider trading scandal is brewing.”

In a video, Murphy insisted that there is a “there,” there. “I have questions about the tariff announcements today, who benefited and who made money. This should matter to you, too, because this could be an enormous scam,” he said.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is not exactly known for his honesty, also posted a video on X echoing Murphy’s talking points.

The question is, who knew what the President was going to do? And did people around the President trade stocks, not knowing the incredible gyration the market was about to go through? Because look, this is a President who is trading in his own meme coin, even as he's President. His kids are trading in their own cryptocurrency. You've got people like Elon Musk who are doing their own conflicted self-dealing in the administration. In any administration this corrupt, it is more than necessary to ask, were people personally profiting from insider information while people's savings, their retirement accounts were being torched?

Schiff also posted a letter he sent to the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics requesting an “urgent inquiry into whether President Trump, his family, or other members of the administration engaged in insider trading or other illegal financial transactions, informed by advanced knowledge of non-public information regarding his changes to tariff policy.”

A report from The Guardian, whose author was likely wearing a tinfoil hat, noted that the president “does not usually sign off his post with his initials” and that “those letters happen to be the same as the ticker for Trump Media & Technology Group, the business that controls Truth Social, whose stock shot up by 22% on Wednesday.”

Of course, Democrats have no evidence that insider trading occurred. They are simply throwing stuff against the wall, hoping something will stick.

Trump, love him or hate him, is known to shoot off at the mouth (or Twitter fingers). There is no indication that the president had already planned to issue the pause. Perhaps he intended to keep the tariffs in place but was talked into the temporary reprieve by a member of his staff. There is also the fact that the Truth Social post would have prompted anyone to buy stocks when the market was low. Does this mean everyone who chose to buy at this time is guilty of insider trading?

There are plenty of possibilities, but the notion that this was all some scam to enrich himself and his allies doesn’t seem to hold even a thimble full of water.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ADAM SCHIFF TARIFFS

