Police Arrest Suspected Arsonist Who Targeted Tesla Center

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers arrested a suspect in connection to an arson attack at a Tesla collision center.

The police arrested Paul Kim, 36, on Wednesday on multiple charges related to the incident, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

Advertisement

Police say Kim arrived east of the location in a black Hyundai Elantra. He proceeded on foot and approached the Tesla building. Police said he concealed his face, wore gloves and black clothing. He damaged surveillance cameras with a rifle Cameras inside the building show Kim allegedly writing “RESIST” on the front of the building. Kim is accused of using Molotov cocktails to light Tesla vehicles on fire. The suspect would flee in his vehicle east. The suspect is also accused of firing a gun into one of the vehicles. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force described the incident as a “targeted attack” with “hallmarks of terrorism.” The charges against him include arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property valued at $5,000 or greater, possessing a fire device, and a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

🚨Update on Las Vegas Tesla Explosion🚨



Sheriff Kevin McMahill explains how Elon got them the info on how the car was locked after the explosion AND surveillance footage from every Tesla charging station around the country. Immediately. Unreal.



Elon Musk is a badass 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n19Ol51luF — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸 (@GardensR4Health) January 2, 2025

Man arrested for targeted attack and vehicle fires at Las Vegas Tesla collision center



Paul Kim, 36, was arrested on charges of arson and possession of an explosive device.



We need to uncover who is funding these Domestic Te**orist



pic.twitter.com/qxIvUmJa4g — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 27, 2025

Kim will also face federal charges for his alleged actions.

This attack is part of a wave of similar incidents that have taken place across the country. Leftist activists have been vandalizing and destroying Tesla vehicles at storerooms and other facilities as a statement against Tesla owner Elon Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump. Musk has been heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative tasked with cutting government spending and eliminating waste.

Earlier this week, authorities found “incendiary devices” at a Tesla dealership in Austin, TX.

The devices were “determined to be incendiary” and were taken by police without incident, APD said.

The APD bomb squad was called in to investigate the devices, which were determined to be incendiary. The authorities took the items without incident.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently announced charges against three individuals suspected of targeting multiple Tesla facilities, using Molotov cocktails to set fire to vehicles and charging stations.

One defendant, also armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.

Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.

In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Each defendant faces serious charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.





Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.