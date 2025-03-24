NEW: Police Find 'Incendiary' Devices at Tesla Dealership

Law enforcement officers say they found “incendiary” devices at a Tesla dealership in Austin on Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to a call about suspicious object found in the showroom at around 8:04 a.m., according to KXAN.

The devices were “determined to be incendiary” and were taken by police without incident, APD said.

Over the past two weekends, leftist protesters have showed up at the storeroom to protest against the company and its owner, Elon Musk. The protesters are upset at Musk’s role in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which seeks to cut down on government spending, among other objectives.

Those participating in the demonstrations appear to be aligned with the Tesla Takedown movement, which seeks to harm Musk by attacking his company. Supporters of the movement include high-profile leftist figures such as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) who recently came under fire for appearing to call for violence against Musk.

During a conversation with members of the movement, she said:

So I'll make sure that I keep it short. But I am truly here for very selfish reasons. Starting with on March 29th. It's my birthday. And all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett urges activists to “take down” Tesla and Elon Musk for her birthday.



She is actively encouraging more arson, shootings, and vandalism at Tesla dealerships.

There has been a spate of vandalism and violent attacks against Tesla vehicles and their owners over the past few weeks. Leftist activists have been spray painting swastikas on the vehicles and even physically assaulting those driving them.

A trans-identified activist was recently charged with vandalizing a Tesla service center near Chicago. The individual allegedly spray-painted derogatory messages against Musk and President Donald Trump.

Evan "Erin" L. White, 27, the third known "trans" extremist arrested over attacks on Tesla, allegedly spray-painted obscene messages against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the Chicago-area property's walls and windows. The words "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" and "Trump Sold Us" were also reportedly written in white paint. White, a biological male who uses "she/they" pronouns, was booked as a 6'2" woman into Cook County Jail on charges of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, and criminal trespassing.

The Austin Police Department indicated that the investigation into the device is still ongoing.