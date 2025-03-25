Congress Is Gearing Up to Take Action on Activist Judges Trying to Sabotage Trump's Agenda

As President Donald Trump wrestles with Democrat-led lawfare efforts against his agenda, members of Congress are looking to tip the scales in his favor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) indicated on Tuesday that Congress might have to leverage its power over the judiciary to prevent the constant legal attacks on Trump’s policies, according to Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman.

Johnson said, “We do have authority over the federal courts” and that the legislature “can eliminate an entire district court” if need be.

“We have power, funding over the courts and all these other things. But desperate times call for desperate measures and Congress is going to act so stay tuned for that,” he continued.

The speaker later clarified his remarks, saying they were not meant as a direct threat against judges. “I’m trying to illustrate we have a broad scope of authority over the courts,” he said.

President Trump has lashed out at the judges who have issued rulings against him. He called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who attempted to interfere with the administration’s deportation of over 200 Venezuelan illegal immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act. A significant number of these individuals are believed to be members of the Tren de Aragua street gang.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are considering legislation to stop judges from being able to issue national injunctions against the president’s agenda. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) introduced a measure that would put a stop to this by limiting judicial orders only to the specific parties involved in the case instead of applying to the entire nation.

While Trump rages on social media — going as far as calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to limit district courts’ ability to grant injunctions — one California Republican in Congress is working to rein in the judges who are checking Trump’s powers. Rep. Darrell Issa of Bonsall introduced the No Rogue Rulings Act, or NORRA, last month to limit federal judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions, curtailing their ability to make decisions that affect people outside their district. Issa’s legislation has gained traction among several prominent Republicans — including the president, who is determined to advance his anti-immigration agenda despite setbacks in the courts.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Monday that his panel will hold hearings next week on the activist judges problem, according to The Washington Post.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people

