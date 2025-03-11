Trump Makes Major Announcement Regarding the Tariff War With Canada

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he is placing an additional 25 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. This would bring the total duties to 50 percent.

In a post on Truth Social, the president indicated that the increased tariff was a response to Canada imposing a 25 percent tariff on electricity coming into the U.S.

Trump further explained that the increase will go into effect on Wednesday, March 12.

“Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous,” Trump continued. “I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada.”

Trump then threatened that if Canada does not drop its “other egregious, long time Tariffs” he will “substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada.”

The president then brought up Canada’s reliance on the United States for national security.

Also, Canada pays very little for National Security, relying on the United States for military protection. We are subsidizing Canada to the tune of more than 200 Billion Dollars a year. WHY??? This cannot continue.

Trump further argued that “The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State” because “This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear.”

Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever — And Canada will be a big part of that. The artificial line of separation drawn many years ago will finally disappear, and we will have the safest and most beautiful Nation anywhere in the World — And your brilliant anthem, “O Canada,” will continue to play, but now representing a GREAT and POWERFUL STATE within the greatest Nation that the World has ever seen!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The president signaled that he would take action against Canada in another post on Monday when he referenced Canada’s 25 percent tariff on electricity.

Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we’ll just get it all back on April 2. Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer. We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the retaliatory tariffs on Monday after Trump declared he would be placing a 25 percent duty on Canadian and Mexican products.

Trudeau said, “Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions” in a statement. He further argued that Canada has “worked relentlessly” to curb fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

“Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered,” Trudeau concluded.

At this point, it appears both nations are waiting to see which government will blink first. Critics of Trump’s tariff plan argue that it will increase prices for critical products at a time when everyday Americans are still dealing with heightened inflation.

Supporters suggest that the president is using tariffs as leverage to gain more favorable concessions from Canada, Mexico, and China. It is still too early to see whether Trump’s gambit will pay off, but the world is watching to see how this turns out.