Trudeau Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on the US

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

The decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion in U.S. goods comes after President Trump said he is moving forward with 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent tariffs on China, starting Tuesday, because the countries are not doing enough to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

“Today, after a 30-day pause, the United States administration has decided to proceed with imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian energy. Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“While less than 1 per cent of the fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada, we have worked relentlessly to address this scourge that affects Canadians and Americans alike,” he continued. “We implemented a $1.3 billion border plan with new choppers, boots on the ground, more co-ordination, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. We appointed a Fentanyl Czar, listed transnational criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, launched the Joint Operational Intelligence Cell, and are establishing a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force on organized crime. Because of this work – in partnership with the United States – fentanyl seizures from Canada have dropped 97 per cent between December 2024 and January 2025 to a near-zero low of 0.03 pounds seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered,” Trudeau added.

The prime minister said the tariffs on U.S. goods will remain until Washington removes tariffs on imports from Canada.

If the tariffs continue, however, Trudeau said he is in discussions with provinces and territories to pursue other measures against the U.S.

“Because of the tariffs imposed by the U.S., Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs,” he said. “Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship. They will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term.”