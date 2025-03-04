Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Delivered a Major Update on the Epstein Docs
After This Vote, the Dems Show They Really Haven't Learned Anything From Their...
Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent
VIP
Did Zelenskyy Go Blind During His Oval Office Meltdown?
Democrats Want Trump and Musk Dead (and You Too)
Ukraine Ministers Speaking Truth
Trump Celebrates Treasury Department's 'Exciting News' on the Corporate Transparency Act a...
Former Rep. Mia Love's Family Gives a Heartbreaking Update About Her Health
VIP
Vance Describes the Tense Meeting With Zelenskyy and Shares a Message for the...
President Trump Has 'Revolutionized' The New American Revolution
Chairmen Comer and Jordan Are Bringing Familiar Faces to Trump's Joint Session Address
Harvard Still Doesn't Get It
How Republicans Can Realize President Trump’s Agenda On Trade Reform
Tipsheet

Trudeau Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on the US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 04, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods. 

The decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion in U.S. goods comes after President Trump said he is moving forward with 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent tariffs on China, starting Tuesday, because the countries are not doing enough to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. 

Advertisement

“Today, after a 30-day pause, the United States administration has decided to proceed with imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian energy. Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions,” Trudeau said in a statement

“While less than 1 per cent of the fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada, we have worked relentlessly to address this scourge that affects Canadians and Americans alike,” he continued. “We implemented a $1.3 billion border plan with new choppers, boots on the ground, more co-ordination, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. We appointed a Fentanyl Czar, listed transnational criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, launched the Joint Operational Intelligence Cell, and are establishing a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force on organized crime. Because of this work – in partnership with the United States – fentanyl seizures from Canada have dropped 97 per cent between December 2024 and January 2025 to a near-zero low of 0.03 pounds seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Recommended

Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader Should Be Given a Raise Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered,” Trudeau added. 

The prime minister said the tariffs on U.S. goods will remain until Washington removes tariffs on imports from Canada. 

If the tariffs continue, however, Trudeau said he is in discussions with provinces and territories to pursue other measures against the U.S.

“Because of the tariffs imposed by the U.S., Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs,” he said. “Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship. They will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term.”

Tags: JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader Should Be Given a Raise Matt Vespa
Attorney General Pam Bondi Delivered a Major Update on the Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Trump Celebrates Treasury Department's 'Exciting News' on the Corporate Transparency Act and BOI Leah Barkoukis
After This Vote, the Dems Show They Really Haven't Learned Anything From Their 2024 Loss Matt Vespa
Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent Matt Vespa
Why a Top FBI Official Probably Regretted Sending This Message to His Agents Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader Should Be Given a Raise Matt Vespa
Advertisement